(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fund Quality Rating Handbook -
Fixed Income Funds
here
LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the first
edition of its Fund
Quality Rating Handbook covering fixed income funds. The
handbook contains
Fitch's ratings and opinions on a total of 35 funds with over
EUR72bn of assets
under management at end-March 2015. The handbook is a compendium
of the key
rating drivers and related information on rated fixed income
funds.
Fund Quality Ratings provide an in-depth assessment of a fund's
key attributes
and consistency of longer-term returns relative to its peer
group and/or
benchmarks. Specifically they provide market participants with
an independent
assessment of a fund's investment process, track record and
operational
attributes. Ratings are assigned on a scale of "Excellent" to
"Inadequate".
The handbook is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
on the above
link.
Full rating reports for each fund can be found at
www.fitchratings.com or
www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com
Contact:
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Richard Woodrow, CFA, CAIA
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1388
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Credit Funds Dashboard April 2015
here
LO Funds - All Roads
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.