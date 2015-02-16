(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
Indonesia has
assigned National Ratings to Indonesia-based PT BCA Finance's
(AAA(idn)/Stable/F1+(idn)) proposed rupiah senior unsecured
bonds as follows:
- Bonds with maturity of two and three years assigned National
Long-Term Rating
of 'AAA(idn)'; and
- Bond with maturity of 370 days assigned National Short-Term
Rating of
'F1+(idn)'.
The bonds are the first tranche to be issued under BCA Finance's
proposed 2014
senior debt programme II of up to IDR4tn, to which Fitch has
assigned National
Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings of 'AAA(idn)' and 'F1+(idn)',
respectively. The
issue will be up to IDR1tn in size and the proceeds will be used
to support the
company's business growth.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely
payment of
financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations
in the same
country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the lowest
default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the
liquidity profile
is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bond programme and bond issues under the programme are rated
at the same
level as BCA Finance's National Ratings as they constitute
direct,
unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the company
and rank equally
with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Any
changes in the
company's National Ratings would affect the issue ratings.
BCA Finance's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of a strong
probability of
support from its parent, in times of need. BCA Finance is 99.6%
owned by PT Bank
Central Asia Tbk's (BCA; AAA(idn)/Stable/F1+(idn)). BCA Finance
is a core
subsidiary of BCA; it is an integral part of BCA's consumer
financing business
chain and manages BCA's entire portfolio of four-wheel vehicle
loans.
In addition, BCA and BCA Finance share a common brand name, and
BCA has provided
funding to BCA Finance, which gets a substantial number of
referrals from BCA
and has aligned its operations with BCA's branch network.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any significant decline in BCA's ownership, performance or
support and
deterioration in BCA Finance's contribution to BCA would exert
downward pressure
on its ratings. However, Fitch sees this prospect as remote in
the foreseeable
future, given BCA Finance's importance in expanding BCA's
consumer financing
business. There is no rating upside as the rating is at the top
of the scale.
Any changes in BCA Finance's National Long-Term and Short-Term
Ratings would
affect these issue ratings.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Ira Febrianty
Analyst
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Financial Institution
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
+62 21 2988 6810
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "Finance and Leasing Companies Ratings Criteria",
dated 12
December 2012, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies",
dated 10 August
2012, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October
2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.