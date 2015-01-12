(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAN SALVADOR, January 12 (Fitch) Latin American loan growth will
slow in 2015
due to slow economic growth, according to a Fitch Ratings
report.
"The loan growth deceleration is due to a challenging economic
environment in
Latin America. Weak economic conditions in the developed world,
together with
China's growth slowdown, have affected exports and foreign
investment. In
addition, some countries have experienced varying degrees of
government
intervention that have also affected growth," said Marcela
Galicia, Director
Financial Institutions.
Fitch estimates that loan growth elasticity has declined. The
average loan
growth-to-local currency GDP growth ratio in Latin America is
expected to
decrease to approximately 1.4x in 2015, from 1.8x in 2013 and
1.7x in 2014. The
reduction will be driven by lower loan growth in the corporate
sector.
Fitch expects an overall increase in nonperforming loan (NPL)
ratios. However,
credit quality will remain adequate in 2015. Reserve coverage is
expected to
remain well above 100% of NPLs across the region.
Loan quality at Brazilian banks will continue to deteriorate in
2015, mainly
driven by public sector banks. But NPL ratios will remain
manageable in a
scenario of sluggish economic growth and limited changes in the
unemployment
rate.
In Peru, loan growth will decelerate in 2015 due to the economic
slowdown of
2014 and the efforts of the central bank to curb unhealthy
credit expansion.
While the seasoning of loan portfolios will lead to a slight
increase in
past-due loans and reduce reserve coverage, credit quality
metrics will remain
good.
Fitch expects a gradual stabilization of Mexican loan quality
metrics in 2015.
However, this scenario is heavily reliant on the expectation of
a material
rebound in economic dynamism.
In Chile, Fitch expects moderate pressure on loan quality,
although the impact
should not be significant as banks in general have been
proactively taking
measures to contain the deterioration.
For Colombia, the seasoning of previous fast loan growth and the
burden of the
recently acquired Central America operations will pressure NPLs
on a
consolidated basis, but these ratios will remain stronger than
the Emerging
Market (EM) median.
For more information, a special report titled "2015 Outlook:
Latin America Loan
Quality Trends" is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at
www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Marcela Galicia
Director
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
79 Ave. Sur y Calle Cuscatlan
Edificio Plaza Cristal, Tercer Nivel
San Salvador, El Salvado
+503 2516-6616
Luis Mauricio Ayala
Associate Director
+503 2516-6622
Jean Lopez
Director
+55 21 4503-2617
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 81 8399-9156
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: Latin
America Loan
Quality Trends (Sound Loss Absorption Capacity Eases Loan
Quality Pressures)
here
