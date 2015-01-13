(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch says that most corporate sectors in Asia-Pacific, and the majority (87%) of its portfolio of 252 rated corporate entities, are on a stable outlook for 2015. However six out of 28 corporate sectors have negative sector outlooks: Chinese department stores, Hong Kong commercial and retail property, Singapore hospitality REITs, and the Indian, Chinese and south-east Asian oil & gas sectors. Fitch today published its overall 2015 Outlook for APAC Corporates, drawing together key aspects from 28 separate sector outlook reports published over the last four weeks. The report also highlights historical and forecast movements in net debt, EBITDAR and net leverage for the 10 largest APAC corporate sectors. Overall net leverage for the portfolio of 252 corporates is forecast to improve slightly to 1.75x in 2015 from 1.78x in 2014, thanks to lower projected net debt - particularly in the technology sector - and higher projected EBITDAR - notably in the real estate / homebuilding sector. Fitch distinguishes between the outlook for sectors as a whole and for its universe of rated entities within a sector. Of the 28 published reports, six have negative overall sector outlooks but only one of these, Chinese department stores, also has a negative rating outlook. Our three oil & gas 2015 Outlook reports all have negative sector outlooks, as the dramatic fall in the price of crude oil during 4Q14 has negatively impacted upstream related operations including exploration and production (E&P), drilling, and oilfield services. However, the lower crude oil price is also clearly positive for many APAC corporate sectors which utilise oil and gas products. Chinese homebuilder ratings and the overall real estate sector is on stable outlook for 2015. However Fitch does not expect a significant rebound from 2014's trough. Sector consolidation and polarisation will continue, with smaller and weaker homebuilders struggling or exiting the market, whilst larger ones with fast asset turnover and healthy liquidity will continue to perform well. The report also provides a summary of the positive and negative sensitivities that could trigger a rating change for all publicly rated corporates in APAC currently on a negative or positive outlook. Currently the ratings of 18 corporates across a range of sectors are on negative outlook, and conversely the ratings of four corporates in the homebuilding and TMT sectors are on positive outlook. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Matt Jamieson Head of APAC Research Corporate Ratings Group +61 2 8256 0366 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000. Andrew Steel Managing Director, APAC Corporate Ratings +65 6796 7231 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com; Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: Asia-Pacific Corporates here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.