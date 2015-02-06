(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Australia-listed real estate investment trust Westfield
Corporation a Long-Term
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating and a senior unsecured
rating of 'BBB+'.
The Outlook is Stable.
Westfield was one of two new independent companies formed in 30
June 2014 after
the former Westfield Group was restructured.
The ratings reflect Westfield's credit strengths including
steady cash flows
from its large and well-diversified portfolio of retail centres
located mostly
in the US and UK, its large scale with AUD18.51bn in total
assets as of 30 June
2014, and its management's track record in originating and
managing high-quality
retail assets. The ratings are constrained by Westfield's high
FFO-adjusted net
leverage and a weak ratio of unencumbered assets to unsecured
debt when compared
to 'BBB+' rated peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Large and Diversified Portfolio: Westfield's property portfolio
of owned and
equity-accounted assets comprises 41 properties, of which 39 are
in the US and
two in UK. The property portfolio is a stable and seasoned one,
with low single
property and geographic concentration risks and strong occupancy
(94.4% of the
gross leasable area is leased). Westfield's owned assets stood
at AUD9.6bn and
its equity-accounted assets were AUD8.0bn as of 30 June 2014.
Significant Associate Investments: Westfield has majority stakes
of 50% to 55%
in all its equity-accounted investments, except one in which it
has a 41.7%
stake. The equity-accounted entities are profitable, have a
consistent record of
dividend payments and have a lower balance sheet leverage (net
loan to value
ratio) of 20% than Westfield's 56%. Westfield's strategy of
having a significant
associate portfolio enables the company to achieve a more
granular portfolio and
reduce its development costs, but it also limits management
control of the
associates.
High Financial Leverage: Fitch estimates that Westfield's
FFO-adjusted net
leverage will be in excess of 6.0x till end-2016. The company
targets a gearing
range of 30% to 40% and has historically, albeit under the
previous structure,
raised equity to maintain gearing within its stated range.
Westfield has
refinanced its bridge facility in January 2015 such that its
weighted average
debt maturity profile is consistent with the Group's historical
profile.
Below-Average Unencumbered Asset Cover: Westfield's ratio of
unencumbered assets
(after applying a 25% discount to its investment property
portfolio) to net
unsecured debt was at 1.43x as of 30 June 2014; lower than
similarly rated
peers. The risk of inadequate asset cover is mitigated by
secured debt
constituting only 16.8% of total debt and the ratio of
unencumbered assets to
unsecured debt improving to 2.56x after including the
unencumbered assets and
unsecured debt of associates.
Management's Track Record: The Group has a long track record in
originating and
managing retail assets and strong operating performance across
the Australian
and New Zealand portfolio. Westfield's UK assets, namely,
Westfield London,
which opened in October 2008, and Westfield Stratford City,
which opened in
September 2011 are performing strongly as reflected by their
high occupancy
levels.
Active Development Pipeline: Westfield has a sizeable future
development
pipeline of AUD9bn, of which its share is AUD4.5bn. But its
capital expenditure
commitments to be executed in the next five years are relatively
modest at
AUD1.09bn and may be easily funded by its AUD3.75bn in undrawn
committed
facilities as of 30 June 2014. Fitch expects Westfield to fund
its development
pipeline through a combination of debt, equity and cash such
that the company's
gearing is within its target range of 30% to 40%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Ratio of net debt / recurring operating EBITDA increasing to
over 6.5x on a
sustained basis. Net debt is defined as the sum of on-balance
sheet net debt and
net debt of associates, and EBITDA is defined as the sum of
owned properties
EBITDA and associates EBITDA (known as look-through
definitions),
- Look-through EBITDA fixed charge cover declining to less than
2.25x on a
sustained basis, and
- Look-through unencumbered assets / net unsecured debt, after
stressing the
asset value by 25%, declining to less than 2.0x on a sustained
basis
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Ratio of look-through net debt / recurring operating EBITDA
declining to less
than 5.5x on a sustained basis.,
- Look-through EBITDA fixed charge cover improving to over 2.5x
on a sustained
basis, and
- Look-through unencumbered assets / net unsecured debt, after
stressing the
asset value by 25%, improving to over 2.5x on a sustained basis.
Contact
Primary Analyst
Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7216
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256
0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology - Including
Short Term
Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014,
is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research
"Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs", dated 26 February 2014
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs (Sector Credit Factors)
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
