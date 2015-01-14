(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, January 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Italy's SACE S.p.A's
(A-/Stable) upcoming perpetual subordinated notes a 'BBB(EXP)'
expected rating.
The subordinated notes carry a fixed rate of interest, subject
to update every
ten years after issuance.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
In line with Fitch's insurance criteria the notes are rated two
notches below
SACE's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-', reflecting interest
deferral
features, at the issuer's option, as well as below average
recovery prospects
due to the subordination of the principal to any unsubordinated
and dated
subordinated obligations of the issuer. Coupon deferral
mechanisms give SACE
discretion over suspension of future payments.
SACE provides export insurance but is not regulated as an
insurance company.
Hence it is not subject to capital adequacy requirements and the
regulatory
override, which would otherwise drive the assessment of equity
credit in Fitch's
capital calculation, is not applicable. According to its
insurance criteria,
Fitch therefore employs its own view to assess the equity
content of the notes
in its capital and leverage calculation.
The notes have perpetual features as they are redeemable in
2100, at the
company's dissolution/winding up date according to its by-laws,
unless
previously purchased at the issuer's option, or cancelled
following dissolution,
liquidation or bankruptcy including for any applicable legal
provision or any
decision of any judicial or administrative authority. However,
from 2025 the
notes could be redeemed or be replaced if modifications would be
necessary to
prevent tax, or other events materially altering the
functionality of the notes.
In light of these features, the notes receive 100% equity credit
in Fitch's
internal capital calculation. Fitch believes SACE is strongly
capitalised and
the equity content of the notes further reinforces SACE's
capital base, albeit
with a softer form of capital than common equity.
SACE has no long-term debt outstanding and Fitch views the
prospective issue as
broadly neutral for SACE's IDR from a financial leverage
perspective. As a
result of the expected notes' cumulative character, Fitch treats
them as 50%
debt when calculating its financial leverage ratio.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes to the subordinated notes' rating would result from
changes to SACE's
IDR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Milan, Via Morigi 6, 20123
Secondary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 467 8745
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Revenue Supported Rating Criteria' dated 16
June 2014,
'Ratings of Non-US Public Sector Entities' dated 4 March 2014,
and 'Insurance
Rating Methodology' dated 4 September 2014, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
Insurance Rating Methodology
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
