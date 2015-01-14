(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, January 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Italy's SACE S.p.A's (A-/Stable) upcoming perpetual subordinated notes a 'BBB(EXP)' expected rating. The subordinated notes carry a fixed rate of interest, subject to update every ten years after issuance. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS In line with Fitch's insurance criteria the notes are rated two notches below SACE's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-', reflecting interest deferral features, at the issuer's option, as well as below average recovery prospects due to the subordination of the principal to any unsubordinated and dated subordinated obligations of the issuer. Coupon deferral mechanisms give SACE discretion over suspension of future payments. SACE provides export insurance but is not regulated as an insurance company. Hence it is not subject to capital adequacy requirements and the regulatory override, which would otherwise drive the assessment of equity credit in Fitch's capital calculation, is not applicable. According to its insurance criteria, Fitch therefore employs its own view to assess the equity content of the notes in its capital and leverage calculation. The notes have perpetual features as they are redeemable in 2100, at the company's dissolution/winding up date according to its by-laws, unless previously purchased at the issuer's option, or cancelled following dissolution, liquidation or bankruptcy including for any applicable legal provision or any decision of any judicial or administrative authority. However, from 2025 the notes could be redeemed or be replaced if modifications would be necessary to prevent tax, or other events materially altering the functionality of the notes. In light of these features, the notes receive 100% equity credit in Fitch's internal capital calculation. Fitch believes SACE is strongly capitalised and the equity content of the notes further reinforces SACE's capital base, albeit with a softer form of capital than common equity. SACE has no long-term debt outstanding and Fitch views the prospective issue as broadly neutral for SACE's IDR from a financial leverage perspective. As a result of the expected notes' cumulative character, Fitch treats them as 50% debt when calculating its financial leverage ratio. RATING SENSITIVITIES Changes to the subordinated notes' rating would result from changes to SACE's IDR. Contact: Primary Analyst Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Milan, Via Morigi 6, 20123 Secondary Analyst Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Committee Chairperson Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 467 8745 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria 'Revenue Supported Rating Criteria' dated 16 June 2014, 'Ratings of Non-US Public Sector Entities' dated 4 March 2014, and 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 4 September 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria here Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States here Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.