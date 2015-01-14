(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong
Kong-based Nan
Fung International Holdings Limited's (Nan Fung) Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed
both Nan Fung's
senior unsecured rating and notes issued by Nan Fung Treasury
Limited at 'BBB'.
The affirmation reflects the delivery of stable rental income
and recurring
income from Nan Fung's investment property portfolio, which
provides sufficient
recurring income coverage for the current rating. Fitch expects
Nan Fung's
financial position to remain prudent and its liquidity robust,
after factoring
in the company's development expenditures and capex over the
medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Established Market Position: Nan Fung has 49 years of experience
in developing
residential and commercial properties in Hong Kong. The company
has demonstrated
the ability to come through economic cycles, aided by its strong
capital
structure that allows operational flexibility in terms of the
timing of
investments. Nan Fung's prudence is reflected in its highly
liquid financial
profile, low financial leverage and investment property
portfolio that has been
funded mainly via internally generated funds.
Sufficient Interest Coverage: Nan Fung's stable recurring income
streams are
generated from its investment properties, financial investments
and hotel
operations. Fitch expects these segments to generate
HKD1.4bn-1.8bn in recurring
EBITDA annually over the next three years. The company's
recurring income
interest coverage is expected to stay above 2.0x (1.7x at
end-March 2014), which
supports its rating.
Smaller Operating Scale: Nan Fung's investment property
portfolio is small, in
terms of absolute asset size and contribution to income,
compared with its
higher-rated property peers. This small scale constrains its
rating. Its
completed investment property portfolio in Hong Kong at
end-March 2014 (FYE14)
amounted to 2.4 million sq ft (2.5 million sq ft a year earlier)
and in China
amounted to 2.3 million sq ft (1.4 million sq ft a year
earlier).
Ample Liquidity: The company had cash of HKD13.9bn at
end-September 2014, and
diversified and sizeable liquid financial assets valued at
HKD18.9bn at
end-March 2014. Its debts stood at HKD21.0bn at end-September
2014. Fitch
expects Nan Fung's liquidity will remain robust, after factoring
in the
company's development expenditures and capex over the medium
term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- if Nan Fung's future property development projects are poorly
executed over a
long period
- significant weakness in both the Hong Kong and China property
markets leading
to substantial decline in property prices
- Nan Fung's recurring EBITDA (investment property, dividend and
coupon from its
investment portfolio) to gross interest expense (including
capitalised
interests) remaining lower than 2x on a sustained basis
(end-March 2014: 1.7x
and end-September 2014: 1.9x).
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Nan Fung's investment property division accounting for a
substantial portion
of the company's assets and EBITDA
- Maintaining a strong financial position such that its
financial assets
portfolio and cash levels are above total debt
- Nan Fung's investment property EBITDA (rental and management
fees) to gross
interest expenses (including capitalised interests) exceeding 2x
on a sustained
basis (end-March 2014: 0.5x and end-September 2014: 0.3x)
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Wen Jun Huang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9922
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage" dated 28 May 2014, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
