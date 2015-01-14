(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Nan Fung International Holdings Limited's (Nan Fung) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed both Nan Fung's senior unsecured rating and notes issued by Nan Fung Treasury Limited at 'BBB'. The affirmation reflects the delivery of stable rental income and recurring income from Nan Fung's investment property portfolio, which provides sufficient recurring income coverage for the current rating. Fitch expects Nan Fung's financial position to remain prudent and its liquidity robust, after factoring in the company's development expenditures and capex over the medium term. KEY RATING DRIVERS Established Market Position: Nan Fung has 49 years of experience in developing residential and commercial properties in Hong Kong. The company has demonstrated the ability to come through economic cycles, aided by its strong capital structure that allows operational flexibility in terms of the timing of investments. Nan Fung's prudence is reflected in its highly liquid financial profile, low financial leverage and investment property portfolio that has been funded mainly via internally generated funds. Sufficient Interest Coverage: Nan Fung's stable recurring income streams are generated from its investment properties, financial investments and hotel operations. Fitch expects these segments to generate HKD1.4bn-1.8bn in recurring EBITDA annually over the next three years. The company's recurring income interest coverage is expected to stay above 2.0x (1.7x at end-March 2014), which supports its rating. Smaller Operating Scale: Nan Fung's investment property portfolio is small, in terms of absolute asset size and contribution to income, compared with its higher-rated property peers. This small scale constrains its rating. Its completed investment property portfolio in Hong Kong at end-March 2014 (FYE14) amounted to 2.4 million sq ft (2.5 million sq ft a year earlier) and in China amounted to 2.3 million sq ft (1.4 million sq ft a year earlier). Ample Liquidity: The company had cash of HKD13.9bn at end-September 2014, and diversified and sizeable liquid financial assets valued at HKD18.9bn at end-March 2014. Its debts stood at HKD21.0bn at end-September 2014. Fitch expects Nan Fung's liquidity will remain robust, after factoring in the company's development expenditures and capex over the medium term. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - if Nan Fung's future property development projects are poorly executed over a long period - significant weakness in both the Hong Kong and China property markets leading to substantial decline in property prices - Nan Fung's recurring EBITDA (investment property, dividend and coupon from its investment portfolio) to gross interest expense (including capitalised interests) remaining lower than 2x on a sustained basis (end-March 2014: 1.7x and end-September 2014: 1.9x). Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Nan Fung's investment property division accounting for a substantial portion of the company's assets and EBITDA - Maintaining a strong financial position such that its financial assets portfolio and cash levels are above total debt - Nan Fung's investment property EBITDA (rental and management fees) to gross interest expenses (including capitalised interests) exceeding 2x on a sustained basis (end-March 2014: 0.5x and end-September 2014: 0.3x) Contacts: Primary Analyst Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Wen Jun Huang Associate Director +852 2263 9922 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage" dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.