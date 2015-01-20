(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: New International Regulations No Threat to Ratings here LONDON, January 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that insurers' ratings are likely to be unaffected by the significant changes to international regulation coming into force over the next few years. The agency expects that some insurers will face higher capital requirements. In our view, these insurers are already well capitalised. However, any further capital requirements could negatively affect cost of capital and competitiveness. Fitch believes that the increased focus on international regulation should also lead to further improvements in risk management. Nonetheless, as large European insurers are already well regulated, the benefits of incremental improvements in risk management frameworks could be outweighed by the costs associated with the increasing regulatory burden. A key concern for insurers is that the new regulations should take account of the differences between insurers and banks. Banks have long-term illiquid assets but short-term liquid liabilities, whereas insurers tend to hold more long-term marketable assets and have long-term stable cash inflows. Also, traditional insurance activities can typically be resolved through run-off or portfolio transfer procedures. As a result, Fitch believes that insurance companies tend to pose less risk to wider financial markets (systemic risk) than banks. The main area where insurers may pose greater systemic risk is in non-traditional business or their non-insurance activities such as derivatives and products with complex financial options and guarantees. These can change insurers' risk profiles, making them more susceptible to short-term risks. This is an area of particular attention for the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS) and Fitch believes the work being carried out in respect of Global Systemically Important Insurers (G-SIIs) should mitigate some of this risk. European insurers are already well advanced with planning and implementation of Solvency II. Additional new capital requirements in the form of Higher Loss Absorbency (HLA) could potentially conflict with those for Solvency II and at this point it is unclear which framework will be more onerous. This inconsistency is likely to be most problematic in times of financial distress, when the different risk models would be most likely to diverge. The IAIS has developed a highly ambitious timetable in conjunction with the Financial Stability Board (FSB) for the implementation of the new regulations. This may mean that key factors are overlooked or there are unintended consequences. However, Fitch expects delays to the IAIS's implementation timetable, in light of the lengthy delays experienced in the implementation of Solvency II. The report, entitled New International Regulations No Threat to Ratings ' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Graham Coutts Associate Director +44 20 3530 1654 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.