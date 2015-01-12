(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Australian Banks
here
SYDNEY, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has a stable sector
outlook for
Australian banks in 2015, reflecting what should be a relatively
steady
operating environment despite a likely modest decline in real
GDP growth and an
elevated unemployment rate. These factors should in turn result
in modestly
weaker asset quality and an increase in impairment charges,
which are likely to
be offset by strengthened balance sheets and strong
profitability.
A significant slowdown in China is the biggest risk to the
outlook, given it is
Australia's largest trading partner, but such a slowdown is not
Fitch's base
case. A relaxation of underwriting standards to improve growth
also looms as a
risk, although this appears less likely following the
announcement in December
2014 of regulatory reviews of potentially higher-risk lending.
Housing credit growth is likely to slow in 2015, in part because
of the
regulatory review but also due to high household indebtedness
and slower house
price growth. Fitch expects household indebtedness to stabilise
in 2015, with an
easing in wage rises and as unemployment remains high.
Nevertheless, competition for loans will likely remain intense,
placing some
pressure on net interest margins. This and an expected rise in
impairment
charges will likely mean lower profit growth in 2015. Offsetting
this, capital
positions are likely to be strengthened, in part to address
potential new
requirements stemming from the 2014 Financial Services Inquiry
(FSI)
recommendations, while the shift towards more stable funding
sources will
probably continue.
Although banks may act on some FSI recommendations during 2015,
many of the
measures requiring government action, including legislation, are
unlikely to be
implemented before the end of the year. Fitch expects
implementation timeframes
to be set such that meeting the new requirements should not be
overly onerous
for banks.
The report "2015 Outlook: Australian Banks" is available at
www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking on the link in this media release.
Contacts:
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW 2000
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.