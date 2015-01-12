(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: German Non-Life Insurance Dashboard â€“ 2015 Outlook here FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its German non-life insurance outlook dashboard that the sector is well-placed to meet the challenges that it faces. The rating Outlook is Stable, with strong underwriting profitability partly offset by decreasing investment income resulting from persistent low investment yields. Fitch expects the motor line to report underwriting profits for 2014 and 2015, after seven straight years of losses. However, a benign accident year in 2015 could lead to competitive pressures in pricing. This could result in declining premium rates for the portion of the motor book that has become profitable in recent years. The dashboard includes Fitch's latest update on important market developments, including improvement in underwriting earnings and a decline in premium growth. The 'German Non-Life Insurance Dashboard - 2015 Outlook' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Dr Christoph Schmitt Director +49 (0) 69 768076 121 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17, 60325 Frankfurt Dr Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 (0) 69 768076 118 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.