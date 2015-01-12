(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: German Non-Life Insurance
Dashboard â€“ 2015
Outlook
here
FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its
German non-life
insurance outlook dashboard that the sector is well-placed to
meet the
challenges that it faces. The rating Outlook is Stable, with
strong underwriting
profitability partly offset by decreasing investment income
resulting from
persistent low investment yields.
Fitch expects the motor line to report underwriting profits for
2014 and 2015,
after seven straight years of losses. However, a benign accident
year in 2015
could lead to competitive pressures in pricing. This could
result in declining
premium rates for the portion of the motor book that has become
profitable in
recent years.
The dashboard includes Fitch's latest update on important market
developments,
including improvement in underwriting earnings and a decline in
premium growth.
The 'German Non-Life Insurance Dashboard - 2015 Outlook' is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Dr Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 (0) 69 768076 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17,
60325 Frankfurt
Dr Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 (0) 69 768076 118
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.