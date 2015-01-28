(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 28 (Fitch) Earnings for the 17 largest U.S.
banks were mixed
in fourth-quarter 2014, with large regional, and trust and
processing banks
posting fairly good results, and global trading and universal
banks (GTUBs)
performing weaker, says Fitch Ratings.
Revenue growth across the 17 banks remains impacted by low
interest rates and
relatively modest loan growth, placing pressure on spread
income. C&I loan
growth been a bright spot, though loan yields have not fared as
well, falling by
an average of roughly 30 bps over the same period. Some banks
reported
incremental margin compression attributed to liquidity-related
actions,
particularly put on last quarter, to meet the phase in of the
new liquidity
coverage ratio.
Expenses continue to be challenged, with 11 of the 17 banks
reporting higher
spending on a sequential basis for litigation, technology
enhancements, such as
cybersecurity efforts, and regulatory and compliance efforts.
While oil and gas lending is attracting much attention, we
believe that
direct-loan exposure to energy-related companies is manageable.
None of the 17
large banks has more than 5.0% exposure to energy related loans.
However, there
may be impacts to C&I loan growth, CRE asset quality, capital
markets revenues,
and certain regional economies that have been particular
benefactors of the
energy boom. However, these impacts may be partially offset by
benefits to the
consumer of lower gasoline prices. The ultimate impact will be
dependent on the
duration and severity of downward oil price movements.
Net charge-offs (NCO) remain very low in general for the
industry, but most
banks reported higher loan losses on a linked-quarter basis.
Reserve releases,
as a percentage of pretax income, were particularly high for
Citi, Regions
Financial, and to a lesser extent, Fifth Third and Bank of
America. Fitch
expects the contribution of reserve releases to earnings to
continue to
diminish.
Capital ratios fell slightly in fourth-quarter 2014 on average,
reflecting share
repurchase activity and balance sheet growth, offset by retained
earnings. The
slight drop reverses a multi-quarter trend of capital ratios
increasing. Fully
phased-in Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) across the 17 banks still
averages a
relatively robust 10.2%. Fitch expects that the historically
high level of
capital will be managed down over time through both increased
shareholder
distributions and organic growth, though remain above precrisis
levels.
For the five U.S. GTUBs, earnings were impacted by a sizeable
drop in capital
markets activities and continuing legal fees. Capital markets
revenues for the
group in fourth-quarter 2014 were down 17% on a linked-quarter
basis, and down
11% from a year ago. The return of volatility in October, and
then again in
December, led to reduced liquidity, and much worse fixed income
currency and
commodity results than previously guided. Bright spots were seen
in advisory,
due to strong M&A deal values, and debt underwriting on a
sequential basis, as
issuers took advantage of a receptive market.
Fitch expects the GTUBs' litigation-related costs to remain
elevated over the
near term, with a host of pending issues, including
LIBOR-related
investigations, possible currency market manipulations and
legacy private-label
securitizations, still to be resolved.
With little short-term interest rate movement expected in
first-half 2015, bank
revenue growth is likely to remain challenged over the near
term. Earnings will
be further impacted by hard to sustain cost controls and rising
provisions.
Offsetting these pressures may be a boost from mortgage
refinancing activity,
while advisory fees are expected to remain solid.
A complete report on the fourth-quarter 2014 earnings of the 17
largest U.S.
banks may be found in "U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q14" at
fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Julie Solar
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1 312 368-5472
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions - Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-0652
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Banking Quarterly
Comment: 4Q14
(All Eyes on Oil Prices and Interest Rates)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.