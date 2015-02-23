(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Indonesia has
assigned ratings to Indonesia-based PT Bank UOB Indonesia's
(UOBI;
AAA(idn)/Stable) proposed senior unsecured bonds, as follows:
- bonds with maturity of three and five years assigned National
Long-Term Rating
of 'AAA(idn)'
- bonds with maturity of 370 days assigned National Short-Term
Rating of
'F1+(idn)'.
The bond issue will be up to IDR1.5trn in size and the proceeds
will be used to
support the company's business growth.
'AAA' National Long-Term Ratings denote the highest rating
assigned by Fitch on
its national rating scale for that country. This rating is
assigned to issuers
or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk
relative to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity
for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bonds are rated at the same level as UOBI's National
Long-Term and
Short-Term Ratings in accordance with Fitch's criteria.
UOBI's rating reflects Fitch's view of a high likelihood of
timely support from
its higher-rated parent, Singapore-based United Overseas Bank
Limited (UOB,
AA-/Stable), in time of need. This view is based on UOBI's
strategic importance
to UOB's business expansion in south-east Asia, 99% ownership,
name association,
and operational alignment in most key areas.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes in UOBI's National Ratings would affect the issue
ratings.
There is no rating upside for UOBI's National Ratings as it is
already at the
top of the scale.
Downward rating pressure may arise from any developments leading
to a weakening
of perceived support from UOB, such as major changes to
ownership or a
significant weakening in the parent's financial ability,
although Fitch believes
this to be a remote prospect in the near to medium term.
Deterioration in UOBI's
standalone financial profile is unlikely to impact its National
Rating unless
the factors underpinning the parent's support also weaken.
