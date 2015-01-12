(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Eko
Faktoring A.S.'s (Eko)
National Long-term Rating at 'BBB+(tur)' with Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Eko's rating reflects its status as a small, independent company
operating in
Turkey's fragmented factoring sector. Eko's share of the Turkish
factoring
sector is around 2%.
Eko provides factoring services mainly to small and medium-sized
Turkish
companies (SMEs) with annual turnover averaging around
TRY10m-TRY50m
(USD4m-USD22m). Increasingly, Eko is targeting the smaller end
of the SME
spectrum with a view to boosting margins. This is reducing
sector and customer
group concentrations. However, impaired receivables, at 8.5% of
total
receivables at end-1H14, remain higher than sector average of
4.9%. Eko has
tightened risk management systems and introduced more stringent
underwriting
requirements and Fitch considers Eko's reserving policies as
prudent and
forward-looking.
Eko's overall performance is in line with the sector, achieving
net returns, on
assets and equity of around 4% and 17%, respectively, during the
six months to
June 2014. Its margins (around 14% in 1H14) are far higher than
the 6% sector
average, reflecting the nature of the client base and also the
impact of an
understatement of funding costs, with certain fees payable on
bank borrowings
classified as operating costs. Eko's operating costs/average
assets ratio stands
at around 5.5%, compared with a sector average of 4%. Growth is
pre-funded at
Eko but expansion in 2014 fell short of management's
expectations and the
company faced steeper funding costs on bank loans, which took
longer to on-lend
to customers.
Liquid assets usually represent a low proportion (less than 10%)
of total
assets, a characteristic of Turkey's factoring sector. Factoring
companies
operate with short-term balance sheets. At Eko, the average
maturity of
receivables is around 100 days, while the average maturity of
both bank
borrowings (160 days) and bonds (300 days) is longer. Eko's
strategy is to
optimise the funding maturity mix over time in the form of
short-term bank
borrowings and longer-term local bond issues. Providers of bank
funding are
reasonably diversified and bond issuance in the domestic market
provides further
diversification. Around one-third of total bank funding lines
are not guaranteed
by founding shareholders but bonds are issued without
shareholder enhancement.
Eko's gross factoring receivables to equity ratio, at 4.2x at
end-June 2014,
compares well with the sector average of 5.3x. Its equity/assets
ratio (21.5%)
is higher than the sector average (17.7%) but in Fitch's opinion
Eko, and other
small, independent operators, could benefit from stronger
capital buffers
because of their size and risk profile.
Established in 1994, Eko is owned by four founding families,
each controlling
15%, some additional individuals and, since 2007, Bancroft Group
(BG), a private
equity investor, controlling 28.5%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Upward potential for the rating is limited, given Eko's small
size and market
share. However, a continued successful track record of
operations and further
diversification of funding sources could create moderate upside
for Eko's
rating.
A significant deterioration in asset quality, gearing or
substantial liquidity
squeeze may cause a rating downgrade. Eko's ratings are also
sensitive to
reputation risk related to its shareholders due to their role in
facilitating
funding
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Radu Gheorghiu
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1253
Committee Chair
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 113
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Rating Criteria,
dated 17 December 2014 and National Scale Ratings Criteria,
dated 30 October
2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
