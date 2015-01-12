(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its
German life
insurance outlook dashboard that the Rating Outlook on the
sector is Stable, in
spite of a challenging operating environment. Therefore,
although the sector
fundamentals are negative, the agency considers that German life
insurers are
well placed to meet the challenges and are likely to see their
ratings affirmed
in the next two years.
Fitch says it expects new life insurance sales to decline in
2015. The reduction
in the maximum guaranteed rate from 1.75% to 1.25% from 1
January 2015 has
brought forward life insurance policy sales into 4Q14 that would
otherwise have
taken place in 2015. The lower guaranteed rate makes traditional
life insurance
policies less attractive and supports the trend towards products
with
alternative guarantees or unit-linked products.
Persistent low interest rates are eroding the capital buffers
held by German
life insurers and Fitch expects capital to remain under pressure
in 2015. The
Zinszusatzreserve, an additional reserving requirement
introduced in 2011,
increases insurers' capital buffers but weakens current
statutory solvency
ratios. On the other hand the new Life Insurance Reform Act
brings some relief,
as insurers are now allowed to fully retain unrealised capital
gains on bond
portfolios upon the expiry or cancellation of policies.
