(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: German LIfe Insurance Dashboard - 2015 Outlook here FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its German life insurance outlook dashboard that the Rating Outlook on the sector is Stable, in spite of a challenging operating environment. Therefore, although the sector fundamentals are negative, the agency considers that German life insurers are well placed to meet the challenges and are likely to see their ratings affirmed in the next two years. Fitch says it expects new life insurance sales to decline in 2015. The reduction in the maximum guaranteed rate from 1.75% to 1.25% from 1 January 2015 has brought forward life insurance policy sales into 4Q14 that would otherwise have taken place in 2015. The lower guaranteed rate makes traditional life insurance policies less attractive and supports the trend towards products with alternative guarantees or unit-linked products. Persistent low interest rates are eroding the capital buffers held by German life insurers and Fitch expects capital to remain under pressure in 2015. The Zinszusatzreserve, an additional reserving requirement introduced in 2011, increases insurers' capital buffers but weakens current statutory solvency ratios. On the other hand the new Life Insurance Reform Act brings some relief, as insurers are now allowed to fully retain unrealised capital gains on bond portfolios upon the expiry or cancellation of policies. The 'German Life Insurance Dashboard - 2015 Outlook' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contacts: Dr Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 (0) 69 768076 118 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt Dr Christoph Schmitt Director +49 (0) 69 768076 121 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.