(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO/HONG KONG, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has upgraded MCSL Financial Services Limited's (MFSL) National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB(lka)' to 'A+(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has simultaneously removed the rating from Rating Watch Positive and withdrawn the rating as the company no longer exists. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for MFSL. The rating action follows the public announcement on 2 January 2015 by Merchant Bank of Sri Lanka and Finance PLC (MBSF) that it has merged with MFSL and MBSL Savings Bank Limited (MSB). The merger of the three companies was registered with the Registrar-General of Companies in Sri Lanka on 1 January 2015. The multiple notch upgrade of MFSL's rating reflects the reassessment of support to the merged entity from its 74.6% owner, Bank Of Ceylon (BOC: AA+(lka)/Stable). MBSF will be the only licensed finance company that BOC owns that provides vehicle finance to customers who are not typically served by banks. The three notch differential between the ratings on BOC and the surviving entity reflects the latter's limited role in the group, negligible profit and asset contribution, and the absence of significant operational integration. Further, Fitch does not consider a disposal of the merged entity as being material for the BOC franchise with the merged entity being branded independently from BOC. Contact: Primary Analyst Jeewanthi Malagala, CFA Analyst +94 112541900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited Level15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Dilranie Mudannayake Analyst +94 112541900 Committee Chairperson Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. BOC has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, 'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' dated 11 December 2012 , 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' dated 31 January 2014, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.