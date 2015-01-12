(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 12 (Fitch) The Ecuadorian government's
announcement of cuts to
the 2015 budget and new Chinese loans signals how the
authorities are responding
to the fiscal and financing challenges of lower oil prices,
Fitch Ratings says.
On January 7, Ecuador signed five loan deals with China worth
USD7.5bn,
including a USD5.3bn credit line with the Export-Import Bank of
China. Earlier
in the week, the government said it would cut the 2015 budget by
USD1.4bn, or
1.4% of GDP.
Last week's announcements are important policy steps to preserve
fiscal and
financing sustainability amid the sharp decline in international
energy prices.
If effectively implemented, the budget cuts could enable the
government to
maintain its 2015 deficit target of 5% of GDP, which is in line
with our
projections. The credit lines ease concerns about possible
financing constraints
from lower oil-derived revenue and potentially tighter external
funding
conditions in 2015. However, they also highlight the sovereign's
increasing
dependence on external borrowing.
China Exim Bank's credit line is a 2%, 30-year facility. Ecuador
increased its
financing flexibility last year by re-entering the international
bond market and
expanding its pool of multilateral and official creditors. In
December, the
Inter-American Development Bank approved a contingency line of
credit for up to
USD300m to maintain social spending.
The budget cuts consist of reductions to capital (USD840m) and
current
expenditure (USD580m). The authorities also introduced new
levies on telecom
companies and measures to reduce exemptions and tax fraud to
boost revenues. The
fiscal adjustment presents a downside risk to growth, which has
been dependent
on public spending.
GDP growth in 3Q14 decelerated to 3.4% yoy, suggesting the
figure for the year
may be lower than our 4% forecast and well below the 'B' median
of 5.3%.
Recently imposed import restrictions and tariff hikes to
neighbouring trade
partners intended to safeguard US dollar liquidity could weigh
on business
confidence and economic performance.
Existing public infrastructure investment plans meant we had
forecast public
debt to grow by around 7pp to 35% of GDP by 2018, still below
Ecuador's 40%
legal ceiling and the 45% median of the 'B' category. The impact
of the new
credit lines on debt metrics will depend on the pace of
execution of
infrastructure projects. The authorities intend to use USD4bn
(4% of GDP) of the
approved USD7.5bn credit facilities with China this year for
public-works
projects. Their financing plan also incorporates the issuance of
USD2bn in
international bonds. Maintaining market access will be important
to service the
USD650m global bond repayment coming due in December 2015.
Reducing vulnerability to oil shocks and changes in global
financing conditions
would support Ecuador's debt tolerance, which is constrained by
these factors as
well as a weak repayment record. We affirmed Ecuador's 'B'
sovereign rating with
Stable Outlook in October 2014.
