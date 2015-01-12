(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a
rating of 'BBB+'
to American International Group, Inc.'s (AIG) $1.2 billion
issuance of 3.875%
senior notes due 2035 and $800 million issuance of 4.375% senior
notes due 2055.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
These new issues are rated equivalent to the ratings of AIG's
existing senior
debt. Proceeds from the issue will be used for general corporate
purposes.
The company's consolidated financial leverage continued to
decline in 2014 as
the new debt issuance was more than offset by redemptions and
purchases of
outstanding AIG debt and the elimination of debt related to the
completed sale
of the International Lease Finance Corporation (ILFC) aircraft
leasing
operations in May 2014.
Lower interest costs on recently issued debt and recent stable
earnings for
AIG's property/casualty and life & retirement operations have
fostered an
improvement in interest coverage levels. For the first nine
months of 2014,
AIG's fixed charge coverage ratio improved to 9.6x versus 6.1x
for the same
period in 2013.
Financial leverage as measured by the ratio of financial debt
and preferred
securities to total capital (excluding operating debt and the
impact of FAS 115)
was 18% at Sept. 30, 2014. Consolidated financial leverage
including operating
debt was 27% at Sept. 30, 2014 down from 40% at year-end 2013.
This new debt
issuance is offset somewhat by maturing debt obligations in 2015
that lead to an
anticipation for limited changes in AIG's financial leverage in
2015.
Fitch affirmed the ratings of AIG and its insurance operating
subsidiaries with
a Stable Outlook on Aug. 28, 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key triggers that could lead to future rating upgrades include:
--Demonstration of higher and more consistent earnings within
Property/Casualty
or Life and Retirement operating segments that translate into
average
earnings-based interest coverage above 10.0x. This would
correspond with
insurance pre-tax operating earnings of approximately $14
billion;
--Further improvement in AIG's capital structure and leverage
metrics that
reduce the company's TFC ratio to below 0.5x;
--Continued improvement in the operating earnings of the Life
and Retirement
segment which could lead to an upgrade of those subsidiary
ratings;
--A shift to modest sustainable breakeven or better underwriting
results, with
greater loss reserve stability or reserve redundancies could
lead to an upgrade
of property/casualty subsidiary IFS ratings.
Key triggers that could lead to a future rating downgrade
include:
--Increases in financial leverage as measured by financial
debt-to-total capital
to a sustained level above 30%, or a material increase in the
TFC ratio from
current levels;
--Significant reductions in debt servicing capacity from holding
company assets
and available dividends from subsidiaries to a level below 6x
annual interest on
financial debt;
--Large underwriting losses and/or heightened reserve volatility
of the
company's non-life insurance subsidiaries that Fitch views as
inconsistent with
that of comparably-rated peers and industry trends;
--Deterioration in the company's domestic life subsidiaries'
profitability
trends;
--Material declines in risk-based capital ratios at either the
domestic life
insurance or the non-life insurance subsidiaries, and/or failure
to achieve the
above noted capital structure improvements.
Fitch expects to assign the following ratings:
--USD 1.2 billion of 3.875% senior unsecured notes due 2035
'BBB+'.
--USD 800 million of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2055
'BBB+'.
Fitch currently rates the AIG entities as follows:
American International Group, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'A-';
--Various senior unsecured note issues 'BBB+';
--USD250 million of 2.375% subordinated notes due Aug. 24, 2015
'BBB';
--EUR61.8 million of 6.797% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15,
2017 'BBB+';
--GBP537 million of 6.765% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15,
2017 'BBB+';
--USD 1 billion of 2.3% senior unsecured notes due July 16, 2019
'BBB+';
--USD1 billion of 3.375% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 15,
2020 'BBB+';
--USD1.286 billion of 6.4% senior unsecured notes due Dec. 15,
2020 'BBB+';
--USD1.5 billion of 4.875% senior unsecured notes due June 2022
'BBB+';
--USD1 billion of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due Feb. 15,
2024 'BBB+';
--USD256.161 million of 6.820% senior unsecured notes due Nov.
15, 2037 'BBB+';
--EUR56.6 million of 8.00% series A-7 junior subordinated
debentures due May 22,
2038 'BBB-';
--USD 2.25 billion of 4.5% senior unsecured notes due July 16,
2044 'BBB+';
--USD2,832.3 billion of 8.175% series A-6 junior subordinated
debentures due May
15, 2058 'BBB-';
--GBP172.6 million of 5.75% series A-2 junior subordinated
debentures due March
15, 2067 'BBB-';
--EUR356.2 million of 4.875% series A-3 junior subordinated
debentures due March
15, 2067 'BBB-';
--GBP84.1 million of 8.625% series A-8 junior subordinated
debentures due May
22, 2068 'BBB-';
--USD496.2 million of 6.25% series A-1 junior subordinated
debentures due March
15, 2087 'BBB-';
--USD113.2 million of 5.60% senior unsecured notes due July 31,
2097 'BBB+'.
AIG International, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'A-'.
AIG Life Holdings, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'A-';
--USD135.5 million of 7.50% senior unsecured notes due July 15,
2025 'BBB+';
--USD150 million of 6.625% senior unsecured notes due Feb. 15,
2029 'BBB+';
--USD251 million of 8.50% junior subordinated debentures due
July 1, 2030
'BBB-';
--USD201 million of 7.57% junior subordinated debentures due
Dec. 1, 2045
'BBB-';
--USD405.9 million of 8.125% junior subordinated debentures due
March 15, 2046
'BBB-'.
AGC Life Insurance Company
American General Life Insurance Company
The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company
United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York
--IFS rating 'A+'.
AIU Insurance Company
American Home Assurance Company
AIG Assurance Company
AIG Europe Limited
American International Overseas Limited
AIG Property Casualty Company
AIG Specialty Insurance Company
Commerce & Industry Insurance Company
Granite State Insurance Company
Illinois National Insurance Company
Insurance Company of the State of Pennsylvania
Lexington Insurance Company
National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA
New Hampshire Insurance Company
--IFS rating 'A'.
ASIF Global Financing
--USD750 million of 6.9% senior secured notes due March 15, 2032
'A+'.
ASIF II Program
--GBP200 million of 6.375% senior secured notes due Oct. 5, 2020
'A+';
--USD82 million of 0% senior secured notes due Jan. 2, 2032
'A+'.
ASIF III Program
--CHF150 million of 3% senior secured notes due Dec. 29, 2015
'A+';
--GBP350 million of 5.375% senior secured notes due Oct. 14,
2016 'A+';
--GBP250 million of 5% senior secured notes due Dec. 18, 2018
'A+';
--EUR200 million of 1.66% senior secured notes due Dec. 20, 2024
'A+'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology', Sept. 9, 2014.
