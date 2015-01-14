(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has rated Korea-based
Woori Bank's
(Woori, A-/Stable) proposed issue of long-term senior unsecured
notes at
'A-(EXP)'.
The size of the notes has yet to be finalised, but Fitch does
not expect it to
be large enough to significantly alter the commercial bank's
overall funding
profile. The tenor is 5.5 years.
The notes will be issued under Woori's existing USD7bn global
medium-term note
(GMTN) programme, last dated 9 April 2014. The bank plans to use
the proceeds
from the new issue for its general operations, including
extending
foreign-currency loans and repaying maturing debt and other
obligations. The
final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents
conforming to the
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed notes are rated at the same level as the Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) on Woori, as they will constitute direct,
unconditional, unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.
The IDR on Woori is driven by state support, reflecting Fitch's
belief that the
South Korean government (AA-/Stable) has an extremely high
propensity to support
Woori, if required. This view is based on Woori's systemic
importance as the
second-largest bank in Korea, with 13% and 15% of the banking
system's total
assets and deposits respectively, and the government's majority
ownership of the
bank through Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in the IDR will be reflected in the rating on the
debt. The state
support driven ratings on Woori may be reviewed if the ratings
on the Korean
sovereign change. The ratings will be reviewed for a downgrade
upon any evidence
suggesting a material change in the Korean authorities'
propensity to support
its systemically important banks including Woori.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Heakyu Chang
Director
+82 2 3278 8363Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro
Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul 150-737 Korea
Secondary Analyst
Mihwa Park
Associate Director
+65 6796 7238
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.