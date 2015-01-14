(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has rated Korea-based Woori Bank's (Woori, A-/Stable) proposed issue of long-term senior unsecured notes at 'A-(EXP)'. The size of the notes has yet to be finalised, but Fitch does not expect it to be large enough to significantly alter the commercial bank's overall funding profile. The tenor is 5.5 years. The notes will be issued under Woori's existing USD7bn global medium-term note (GMTN) programme, last dated 9 April 2014. The bank plans to use the proceeds from the new issue for its general operations, including extending foreign-currency loans and repaying maturing debt and other obligations. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The proposed notes are rated at the same level as the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Woori, as they will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. The IDR on Woori is driven by state support, reflecting Fitch's belief that the South Korean government (AA-/Stable) has an extremely high propensity to support Woori, if required. This view is based on Woori's systemic importance as the second-largest bank in Korea, with 13% and 15% of the banking system's total assets and deposits respectively, and the government's majority ownership of the bank through Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC). RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change in the IDR will be reflected in the rating on the debt. The state support driven ratings on Woori may be reviewed if the ratings on the Korean sovereign change. The ratings will be reviewed for a downgrade upon any evidence suggesting a material change in the Korean authorities' propensity to support its systemically important banks including Woori. Contact: Primary Analyst Heakyu Chang Director +82 2 3278 8363Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch 9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro Youngdeungpo-gu Seoul 150-737 Korea Secondary Analyst Mihwa Park Associate Director +65 6796 7238 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.