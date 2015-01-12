(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, January 12 (Fitch) The orderly conduct
during Sri Lanka's
presidential election, and the peaceful handover of power to
newly elected
opposition candidate Maithripala Sirisena on 9 January, is a
positive signal for
political stability, says Fitch Ratings. Low governance
standards are a key
weakness for Sri Lanka, as reflected in its 'BB-' rating; a
smooth presidential
transition may boost foreign investor confidence and mark the
start of reforms
needed to improve fiscal credibility.
Other key credit weaknesses for Sri Lanka are low foreign direct
investment, a
high level of net debt and weak public finances.
The country ranks far below its 'BB'-range peers on political
stability in the
World Bank's Worldwide Governance Indicators, placing it in the
26th percentile
versus a 'BB' median of 41st; on accountability, Sri Lanka is in
the 29th
percentile versus the peer median of 45th.
The quick and smooth transition of power indicates a basic level
of political
stability, which could bolster foreign investor confidence. That
would in turn
provide more stable funding for the persistent current account
deficit. Notably,
with FDI only covering a small portion of the current account,
Sri Lanka's net
external debt is more than double that of the 'BB' peer group
median at about
43% of GDP as of end 2014.
The public finances are also a key credit weakness as evidenced
by relatively
low level of government revenues as a percent of GDP and high
government debt
ratios. As such, the formulation of a credible budget
consolidation path by the
new government would be a credit positive.
New President Sirisena has provided limited clarity on the
specifics of his
economic agenda so far, and it remains to be seen what impact
the new
government's policies would have on the economy and the
sovereign's
creditworthiness.
Sirisena promised to make constitutional changes to abolish the
executive
presidency and foster other political and governance reforms
during his
campaign, and these are likely to be a key priority in the early
months of his
administration. However, uncertainty remains as to his ability
and willingness
to push through with such measures, and the long-term effect
these would have on
governance standards.
Contacts:
Sagarika Chandra
Associate Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9921
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared on the Fitch Wire credit
market commentary
page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com. All opinions
are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.