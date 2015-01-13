(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
ACE Insurance
Company CJSC (Russia)'s (ACE Russia) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating to
'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The Outlook is Negative. Fitch has also
affirmed ACE Russia's
National IFS rating at 'AAA(rus)' with Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of ACE Russia's IFS follows the downgrade of the
Russian
Federation's (Russia) local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
to 'BBB-' from
'BBB' and the lowering of Russia's Country Ceiling to 'BBB-'
from 'BBB'. The
Negative Outlook on ACE Russia's IFS continues to mirror the
Outlook on Russia's
Long-term local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR).
ACE Russia is part of ACE Group, a global insurer and reinsurer.
The ultimate
parent of the group is ACE Limited, domiciled in Switzerland
(Long-Term IDR:
AA-/Stable). ACE Russia's rating is currently constrained to the
Russian
sovereign's local currency IDR. This is due to the small size of
the insurer
relative to ACE Group and support from the parent being
'informal' rather than
provided though a formal support agreement. Fitch views ACE
Russia as
"Important" to ACE under its group rating methodology.
ACE Russia's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that ACE Group
would be willing
and able to provide capital support to ACE Russia if needed. To
date, ACE Russia
has received capital support from the group as and when
required. It also
benefits from group support and close monitoring in all key
areas, including
underwriting, reinsurance, claims, actuarial, investment and IT.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of Russia's Long-term local currency IDR is likely
to lead to a
corresponding downgrade of ACE Russia's IFS rating. Conversely,
a revision of
the Outlook on Russia's Long-term local currency IDR to Stable
could trigger a
similar rating action on ACE Russia.
If ACE Russia maintains sustainable and profitable growth and
achieves a more
material scale relative to ACE Group, the IFS rating could be
upgraded. However,
Fitch does not expect this to occur in the near or medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7
495 956 99 01,
Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 04
September 2014, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.