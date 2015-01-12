(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 12 (Fitch) Efforts by Peru's central bank to
reduce foreign
currency reserve requirements in an effort to strengthen the
levels of local
currency-denominated loans will not meaningfully boost the
credit profiles of
Peru's banks, says Fitch Ratings.
Recently, Banco Central de Reserva del Peru (BCRP), Peru's
central bank,
approved several measures to foster the reduction on the
dollarization levels by
lowering cash reserve requirements for deposits in local
currency while
increasing those for dollar deposits. The central bank also
created incentives
to reduce US dollar loan portfolios by at least 10% by the end
of 2015.
Acknowledging that the expected soles-denominated loan growth is
not matched by
a similar growth in soles deposits, the BCRP is making available
repo mechanisms
for US dollar-denominated assets as a way to bolster liquidity
levels in soles.
High dollarization levels have been a structural feature of
Peruvian banks for
years. Dollarization has generally trended lower over the past
decade and a
half, dropping to 45% of loans as of the third quarter of 2014,
down from 83% at
year-end 2000. Deposits followed a similar trend, but tend to
swing to dollars
in periods of crisis (2008-2009) or when there is a clear
expectation that the
dollar will appreciate (2013-2014). The latter effect is in part
driven by the
importance of pension funds deposits in the banking system,
which tend to seek a
gain in value rather than yield.
Recently however, the banking system has been building up an
asymmetry on the
liquidity levels on both local and foreign currencies. Deposit
dollarization
declined to about 40% at March 2013, but increased to 48% at
November 2014 as
the US dollar appreciated, thus creating ample liquidity in
dollars to the
detriment of liquidity in local currency. This is in part
limiting the growth of
banks' local currency loan portfolios.
While regulators have been proactive in promoting the usage of
local currency,
they have been careful to create incentives rather than
penalties. Peru's strong
external balance, low indebtedness and ample foreign reserves --
as well as
banks' sound credit policies -- mitigate the dollarization risk.
BCRP's recent
moves aim to provide local currency liquidity and incentives to
use it; these
are means to achieve its higher objective of reducing
dollarization while
bolstering credit and economic growth.
BCRP's measures create additional incentives for banks to lend
in soles --
recent local currency depreciation feeds demand for loans in
soles -- but do
little to change depositors' behavior. Dollar deposits accounted
for 48% of
total deposits at November 2014, but generated only 13% of the
deposit funding
costs. About 58% of dollar-denominated deposits are in the form
of very low-cost
demand deposits (mostly held by corporations and pension funds).
Banks can
hardly lower interest rates more to discourage such deposits
that should be
transactional in nature.
In Fitch's opinion, previous experiences that used the cash
reserve requirement
as way to curve loan growth had mixed results in 2009-2010.
Under a scenario of
faster conversion of loans into soles without a similar rise in
local currency
deposits, pressures on local currency liquidity can rise to
levels that would
present a burden for the industry. BCRP's intervention is a good
step forward,
but not a long-term solution, in our view.
For Fitch's last comment on Peruvian Banks, please see, "2015
Outlook: Andean
Banks," available at fitchratings.com.
