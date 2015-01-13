(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB' and short-term IDRs of 'F2' for
Hilltop Holdings
Inc. (Hilltop) and PlainsCapital Bank. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list
of ratings is provided at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings are supported by Hilltop's experienced and
consistent management
team, diverse business model for a bank of its size, solid
capital position, and
PlainsCapital Bank's historically stable operating performance.
Key rating
constraints include Hilltop's heavy reliance on income generated
from mortgage
banking, and weak liquidity profile relative to Fitch-rated
community bank
peers.
Fitch believes Hilltop has an excellent management team and
considers it a key
credit strength. The chairman and largest shareholder, Gerald
Ford, is a
well-known and well-respected figure in the industry. Fitch also
considers the
management team of PlainsCapital Bank to be deep and stable with
a number of
PlainsCapital's senior managers having worked at the bank almost
since its
inception in 1987.
Hilltop's business model and revenue mix are considerably more
diverse than
community banking peers, which Fitch views as a positive ratings
factor. Hilltop
is atypical for a financial institution its size in that it
holds, in addition
to its core banking business, a niche investment bank (First
Southwest), a
national mortgage banking platform (PrimeLending), and a
property and casualty
insurance subsidiary (National Lloyds). Specifically, Fitch sees
the presence of
First Southwest and PrimeLending as positive influences on
Hilltop's company
profile, as both subsidiaries provide business and geographic
diversity that
complements the company's core banking business. Fitch considers
National Lloyds
to be neutral to the overall rating owing to its rather
lackluster performance
relative to the rest of the group, and sees no discernible
strategic fit within
the Hilltop family of companies.
Hilltop's ratings are also supported by solid capital levels.
Regulatory capital
ratios are above well-capitalized standards and peer averages
with tangible
common equity and Tier 1 risk based capital ratios at 11.22% and
18.57%,
respectively, at 3Q. Fitch views Hilltop's current levels of
capital as a
ratings strength given the bank's relatively low risk profile,
high reserves
relative to legacy impaired assets, and historical net charge
off trends.
Hilltop's ratings are further supported by strong asset quality
trends.
PlainsCapital Bank's nonperforming asset and net charge-off
ratios have
historically remained below community bank peer group averages,
which Fitch
attributes to the company's generally conservative underwriting
standards.
Excluding assets covered by FDIC loss-sharing agreements,
nonperforming asset
levels have steadily decreased in recent years and are now near
all-time lows.
PlainsCapital's loan book is also fairly well-diversified across
both product
and industry, but Hilltop's asset quality profile is somewhat
limited by
concentrated geographic exposure to Texas.
While Fitch recognizes that Hilltop's revenue mix is more
diversified than that
of a similarly sized bank, the bank's revenues are predominately
driven by
mortgage banking income, which Fitch believes is an inherently
volatile revenue
source. In 2013, gains from the sale of originated loans
represented roughly 40%
of Hilltop's consolidated revenues. Considering both the
variability of loan
sale gains as well as their substantial contribution to the
company's total
revenues, Fitch sees Hilltop's reliance on mortgage banking as a
key ratings
constraint and a limitation to the company's earnings profile.
Fitch considers Hilltop's liquidity profile to be weak relative
to community
banking peers. Its loan-to-deposit and wholesale funding ratios
are noticeably
higher than comparably sized banks. While Fitch recognizes that
these
characteristics are largely explained by the company's
substantial mortgage
banking activities and that Hilltop's funding structure would
appear stronger if
adjusted to remove loans held for sale, Fitch believes Hilltop's
liquidity is
nevertheless constrained by the bank's origination-heavy
business model.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Given the emphasis Fitch places on senior management at Hilltop
and
PlainsCapital Bank, the ratings are highly sensitive to key man
risk. Unexpected
departures or changes in senior management at either the holding
company or bank
could prompt a review of the ratings. However, Fitch
acknowledges that key man
risk is partially mitigated by a deep bench of seasoned
executives at the bank
level as well as a strongly established culture that has
resulted in
historically very low managerial turnover.
The ratings are also sensitive to Hilltop's overall operating
performance. A
substantial increase in nonperforming assets or net charge-offs
relative to
PlainsCapital Bank's historical averages could result in
downward ratings
pressure. Given Hilltop's concentrated exposure to Texas,
unforeseen negative
developments in the Texas economy leading to a material
deterioration in asset
quality could prompt a review of the ratings. While Fitch
recognizes that
PlainsCapital's direct exposure to energy only represents
approximately 6% of
the bank's loan book and does not expect a substantial increase
in nonperforming
assets as a result of the recent downturn in oil and natural gas
prices,
material and unexpected asset quality deterioration due to
secondary impacts of
energy sector distress on the Texas economy may prompt Fitch to
review the
ratings.
Fitch's ratings incorporate Hilltop's acquisitive growth
strategy and the
execution risk associated with that approach. Unforeseen and
material problems
arising from future acquisitions, or acquisitions of businesses
lacking an
obvious strategic fit within Hilltop's corporate group, could
prompt a review of
the ratings.
Fitch's ratings also specifically incorporate Hilltop's plans to
successfully
integrate SWS Group, which it acquired on Jan. 1, 2015. Although
not
anticipated, significant and/or unexpected costs or problems
arising from the
acquisition of SWS Group may prompt Fitch to undertake a review
of the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG AND SHORT TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
PlainsCapital Bank's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one
notch higher than
the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S.
uninsured deposits
benefit from depositor preference. Fitch believes U.S. depositor
preference
gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the
event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG AND SHORT TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long and short-term deposits issued by
PlainsCapital Bank are
primarily sensitive to any change in the company's IDR. Should
the long-term IDR
be downgraded, deposit ratings could be similarly impacted.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating of '5' and Support Ratings Floor of 'NF'
reflect Fitch's view
that Hilltop and PlainsCapital Bank are not considered
systemically important
and therefore, the probability of support is unlikely.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
The IDR and VR of Hilltop are equalized with those of its chief
operating
company, PlainsCapital Bank, reflecting its role as the bank
holding company,
which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for
its bank
subsidiaries.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
If Hilltop became undercapitalized or had regulatory
prohibitions between
upstreaming dividends from the bank, there is the potential that
Fitch could
notch the holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the
PlainsCapital Bank.
COMPANY PROFILE
Hilltop Holdings is a Texas-based financial holding company with
two primary
operating business units, PlainsCapital Bank and National
Lloyds. In addition to
providing traditional banking services, PlainsCapital Bank also
provides
investment banking, public finance advisory, fixed income sales,
and clearing
services. National Lloyds is a property and casualty insurance
holding company
that provides, through its subsidiaries, fire and homeowners
insurance to low
value dwellings and manufactured homes in Texas and other areas
of the southern
United States.
As of Sept. 30, 2014, the company had $9.2 billion in assets.
The company's
stock is listed on the NYSE under the ticker HTH.
Fitch publishes the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Hilltop Holdings
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Senior Debt 'BBB';
--Viability Rating 'bbb'.
--Support Rating '5';
--Support Rating Floor 'NF';
PlainsCapital Corporation
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Viability Rating 'bbb';
--Support Rating '5';
--Support Rating Floor 'NF';
PlainsCapital Bank
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Viability Rating 'bbb';
--Long-term Deposits 'BBB+';
--Short-term Deposits 'F2'.
--Support Rating '5';
--Support Rating Floor 'NF';
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Shawn Sabo
Associate Director
+1-212-908-1592
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
