(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 12 (Fitch) Combined fourth-quarter 2014
capital market revenue
(including fixed income, currencies, commodities, equity
trading, and investment
banking) for the five US global trading and universal banks
(GTUBs) is not
expected to materially change year over year (yoy) when they
begin year-end
reporting this week, says Fitch Ratings. Fitch expects equity
trading and M&A
revenues to be up meaningfully, while debt and equity
underwriting revenue
declines are likely to offset these gains. For the first nine
months of 2014, US
GTUBs have already reported capital markets revenue of $80
billion on a combined
basis, virtually unchanged from the first nine months of 2013.
Fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC), typically the
most significant
contributor to capital market revenues for four out of five the
big US banks (JP
Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Citi and Goldman Sachs) is
expected to be near
flat or slightly lower on average, reflecting lower trading
volumes across
product types. As one indicator, average daily trading volumes
in October and
November across all bond types were up just 0.6% versus the same
two-month
period in 2013, according to the Securities Industry and
Financial Markets
Association.
Although volatility levels finished the year relatively muted,
currency and
commodity trading revenues within FICC segments should overall
receive a modest
boost from the uptick in volatility during the quarter.
Declining values for
many of the world's currencies relative to the US dollar and
oil's precipitous
decline likely increased client activity, but gains may be
offset by erosion in
trading book valuations.
Combined FICC revenue through the first nine months of 2014,
which comprised
about 49% of the US GTUBs' combined total capital market segment
revenues, was
5.2% lower than the same period nine-month period last year.
For equity trading, the late-September through October
volatility pick-up,
combined with upward trending equity indices through the
quarter, should drive
increases in year-over-year results. Morgan Stanley could be the
biggest
beneficiary of higher equity-trading volumes, as they have
historically been the
largest contributor to the bank's overall capital market segment
results.
In investment banking segments, fees from global equity
underwritings are likely
to be lower as the value of deals declined approximately 20%
from fourth-quarter
2013's levels, according to data compiled by Thompson Reuters.
Debt capital
markets revenue is also expected to be lower, reflecting a 2.8%
yoy decline in
debt underwritings, globally. However, completed M&A
transactions were up
approximately 35% yoy, which will translate into a higher level
of advisory
fees.
The reporting season for the seven European GTUBs starts in late
January and
runs through early March. We expect capital markets earnings for
these banks to
follow similar trends. The European GTUBs generated about $48
billion in the
first nine months of 2014, about 12% lower than in the same
period in 2013, as
some of the banks reduced their securities business.
