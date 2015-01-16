(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 16 (Fitch) US banks with higher exposures to
the energy sector
should withstand the recent declines in energy prices over the
near-term, says
Fitch Ratings. The ultimate impact will be driven by the
duration and severity
of price declines, as well as the lending expertise of the
banks. Multiple
factors unique to energy-sector borrowers can be key
determinants in loan
outcomes, including total leverage, geographic focus, location
in the oil
services chain, price hedging and hydrocarbon mixes.
Fitch sees banks with large energy loan books as having
manageable exposures to
the energy sector relative to capital positions. Nonetheless,
negative rating
momentum could occur if nonperforming loans and net charge-offs
at these banks
approach levels above long-term averages for energy-related
lending.
In a scenario where oil prices remain below the assumption in
Fitch's Global
Economic Outlook of less than $60 per barrel (using the Brent
Index) into
second-half 2015, Fitch believes there may be some weakness in
loan performance
tied to energy and a potential rise in provisions for credit
losses. Oil prices
have recently fallen below $50 per barrel, but the oil price
point that creates
losses for producers can vary substantially.
There are key differences relative to the oil price decline in
late 2008 through
first-half 2009 that raise concerns for Fitch. Firstly, the
shale oil boom has
increased the number of new borrowers in the energy sector.
While established
energy lenders may tend to deal with the energy corporations
that have managed
through prior price declines, some new borrowers are highly
leveraged and thus
pose greater risks for banks.
Fitch is also concerned that competition for commercial and
industrial (C&I)
loans has been fierce, including in energy lending, and as a
consequence,
underwriting standards may have become lax. In second-quarter
2013, for example,
oil-related C&I loans grew by 19% year over year relative to
second-quarter
2012. More recently, the Semiannual Risk Perspective report
published by the
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in fall 2014 showed
growth of 8%,
which reflected a slowdown in the pace of growth versus previous
periods.
Banks that finance local businesses in markets that have
benefited from the
energy boom are also likely to have correlated sensitivity to
the energy sector.
Fitch believes these banks will experience a slowdown in loan
growth.
Nonetheless, Fitch recognizes the positive potential impact to
the U.S. economy
from the decline in oil prices, which will likely increase
household disposable
income and could lead to higher GDP.
The capital markets segments of several of the large U.S. banks
may also be
impacted by the recent decline of energy prices. While oil's
price volatility
has some potential to be a boost to trading commissions, other
points, such as
energy hedge valuation swings, declines in energy-related
investments, and
execution risks related to loan syndications are likely to be
seen over the near
term, as market sentiment for energy-related issuances wanes.
According to
Thomson Reuters League Tables, energy and power industries
accounted for $12.45
billion in fees in 2014, attributable to M&A as well as equity,
bond and loan
underwriting.
More information can be found in the report, "U.S. Banks: Risks
with Energy
Slide" is available at www.fitchratings.com.
