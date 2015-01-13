(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns a 'BBB'
rating to Brookfield
Asset Management's (BAM) $500 million 4.0% senior unsecured
notes due 2025. The
rating Outlook is Stable. Proceeds will be used for general
corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Positive:
--Diversified and stable revenue sources from a global
investment portfolio;
--Underlying commercial real estate, power generation and
infrastructure assets
are individually cash flow producing enhancing liquidity;
--Enhanced financial flexibility from holding company structure
with key
subsidiaries publicly-listed and maintaining direct access to
capital.
Negative:
--Structural subordination of the majority of BAM's cash flows
to debt at the
project level or subsidiary debt;
--High degree of leverage at the operating entities and parent
leverage
including preferred stock in the capital structure;
--Opportunistic value oriented investment strategy can alter the
risk profile.
BAM is a holding company that through majority-owned or
controlled operating
subsidiaries owns a diversified business portfolio, principally
commercial real
estate, power generation, and infrastructure assets, which
provide a stable
stream of earnings and cash flows. BAM also derives a stable and
recurring
revenue stream from its asset management business.
BAM's credit profile is supported by the equity values of BAM's
subsidiaries,
the largest of which are publicly traded, as well as substantial
dividends or
distributions from its subsidiaries and investments which are
concentrated in
the real estate, power generation and infrastructure sectors.
The largest
publicly traded investments, Brookfield Property Partners (BPY),
Brookfield
Infrastructure Partners, and Brookfield Renewable Energy provide
recurring fees
and distributions that provide substantial interest and asset
coverage support
to BAM's outstanding parent-level debt.
Through BPY and other interests, BAM is among the largest global
real estate
property operators with approximately $113 billion of assets
under management
consisting of over 340 million square feet of commercial,
retail, and industrial
space.
The corporate structure continues to evolve. In December 2014,
BAM reached an
agreement to acquire the publicly held 30.6% interest in
Brookfield Residential
Properties in a cash transaction valued at approximately $871
million payable to
minority holders. In April 2013, BAM initiated the restructuring
of its
commercial real estate holdings through the creation of
Brookfield Property
Partners which will consolidate BAM's commercial real estate
properties and its
investments in General Growth Properties and Brookfield Office
under one
platform.
As a holding company with a portfolio of investments, rather
than an operating
company, Fitch analyzes recurring cash flows that are directly
received by BAM
in the form of dividends, distributions, and asset management
fees against
parent level debt and its debt service obligations. The
resulting Adjusted
Parent Only Cash Flow (APOCF, a non-GAAP or non-International
Financial
Reporting Standards measure) approximates $1.7 billion and
produces a debt
service coverage measure of approximately 4.5x in Fitch's
models. APOCF to
parent level debt is approximately 25%. Fitch expects coverage
and leverage
measures to remain stable at 4.5x and 30% as higher parent debt
levels offset
cash flows from new investments.
Liquidity is strong. BAM maintains $2.2 billion in unsecured
credit facilities
with a consortium of banks and debt maturities are manageable.
BAM derives
considerable liquidity and financial flexibility from its
strategic investments
and diversified investments.
The holding company structure, with its primary assets held in
several
majority-owned publicly listed companies, enhances BAM's
financial flexibility
in managing the capital structures of its operating
subsidiaries, but also
subordinates its cash flow which will now be primarily derived
from dividends
and distributions. BAM also receives management fees based on
asset valuations
of its core operating subsidiaries which Fitch considers a
stable source of
income as well as performance-based incentive distributions.
The holding company structure also protects BAM from the legal
risks of its
subsidiaries and parental guarantees or other contingent
supports are limited.
Additionally, there are no cross default provisions between
subsidiaries or
between the parent and subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: No positive rating actions are currently foreseen
under the present
corporate structure or risk profile.
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to a
negative rating action include:
--A change in the risk profile of BAM's real estate and power
assets which are
generally considered to be of very high quality;
--A large debt financed acquisition.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Glen Grabelsky
Managing Director
212-908-0577
Fitch Ratings Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York NY 1004
Secondary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating Investment Holding Companies' (March 25, 2014);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short Term Ratings
and Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage' (May 28, 2014);
--'Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs (Sector Credit
Factors)'(Feb. 26, 2014);
--'Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria' (Dec. 12,
2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Investment Holding Companies
here
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs (Sector Credit Factors)
here
Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
