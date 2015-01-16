(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook
on Greece's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) to Negative
from Stable and affirmed the IDRs at 'B'. The issue ratings on
Greece's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have been affirmed at
'B'. The
Short-term foreign currency IDR has been affirmed at 'B' and the
Country Ceiling
at 'BB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook to Negative reflects the following
key rating
drivers and their relative weights:
High
The current period of political uncertainty has increased the
risks to Greece's
creditworthiness as official financing, and any potential
reopening of market
access, could be delayed for some months. Early elections to be
held on 25
January have made the direction of Greek policymaking more
uncertain. Prolonged
political deadlock until the summer is not Fitch's expectation,
but would
increase the risk of financing difficulties and a return to
recession.
In Fitch's view, an agreement between a new Greek government and
the Troika
remains likely as there are strong incentives on both sides for
a deal. This
holds in the event of a Syriza victory in the election, which
opinion polls
suggest is the most probable outcome. Nevertheless, there is a
wide gap between
the policy proposals of both sides, such that negotiations would
be complicated
and subject to risks.
Syriza has moderated its policy stance since 2012. It advocates
remaining in the
eurozone and has committed to maintaining a budgetary primary
surplus and to
honouring Greece's obligations to IMF and private creditors.
However, the
privatisation programme would most likely stall under a
Syriza-led government
and there would be upward pressure on the public sector wage
bill.
A further round of elections in 2015 is a risk, but not Fitch's
baseline. The
negotiations with the Troika will exacerbate frictions between
and within Greek
political parties and could cause a weak coalition to collapse.
Alternatively,
the initial formation of a coalition may prove impossible, as
happened in 2012.
In an adverse scenario, prolonged political turmoil combined
with a lack of
funding would place serious strains on the government's cash
flow by the summer.
Tighter liquidity conditions in the general economy would risk
derailing the
recovery in the Greek economy.
Greece's 'B' IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:
The general government budget is on track to meet its 2014
objective,
underscoring a remarkable budgetary adjustment in recent years
in the face of
severe cyclical headwinds. The adjusted primary surplus measure
used under the
Troika programme is forecast by Fitch at 1.5% of GDP this year.
The headline
deficit forecast (EDP basis) is 1.6% of GDP. Achieving and
maintaining a primary
surplus relies on continued tight fiscal discipline and a
sustained recovery in
growth.
The economy is bottoming out, with real GDP having expanded
modestly in
1Q14-3Q14. Fitch forecasts GDP growth of 0.5% in 2014, rising to
1.5% in 2015, a
downward revision of 1pp since our last review in November 2014,
reflecting
domestic policy uncertainty and a weaker growth outlook in the
eurozone.
Greece's external debt burden is very large but inexpensive to
service due to
its largely concessionary nature. Greece is running a current
account surplus of
1% of GDP aided by reduced imports, buoyant tourism receipts and
a significant
step-up in net EU transfers. Fitch considers price
competitiveness to have been
restored, although the export base remains narrow.
Fitch's Banking System Indicator for Greece is 'b', indicating
weak standalone
creditworthiness. The banks are well capitalised but their asset
quality is
weak. No further capital injections are required as a result of
the ECB's
Comprehensive Assessment.
Greece's ratings are underpinned by high income per capita and
measures of
governance (well above 'B' and 'BB' medians).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch's next scheduled review of the Greek rating is 15 May
2015. Future
developments that could, individually or collectively, result in
a downgrade
include:
-Prolonged political deadlock and lack of agreement with the
Troika. This would
place serious strains on the government's cash flow.
-A worsening of Greece's macroeconomic prospects, for example a
return to
recession caused by tighter liquidity conditions in the domestic
economy.
-Fiscal slippage leading to increased financing requirements.
Future developments that could, individually or collectively,
result in positive
rating action include:
-Formation of a stable government and a timely agreement with
official creditors
could stabilise the Rating Outlook. Agreement would unlock
delayed Troika
disbursements and provide a precautionary credit line supporting
Greece's
intended return to market funding at affordable rates.
-An acceleration of Greece's economic recovery, further primary
surpluses, and
official sector debt relief (OSI) would put upward pressure on
the ratings over
the medium term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a number of key
assumptions.
Greek banks make no further material demands on the sovereign
balance sheet;
EUR37bn (20% of GDP) has been injected to date. If Greek banks
incur losses that
are not covered by private shareholders, this would lead to a
cash call on the
government as guaranteed tax credits are converted into equity.
General government gross debt/GDP will have peaked at 178% in
2014, subsiding
gradually thereafter. These assumptions do not factor in any OSI
on official
loans that may be agreed over the medium term. The projections
are sensitive to
assumptions about growth, the GDP deflator, Greece's primary
balance and the
realisation of privatisation revenues.
Social stability is maintained. Greece remains a member of the
eurozone and does
not impose capital controls. Greece and the eurozone as a whole
will avoid
self-sustaining deflation over the medium term, such as that
experienced by
Japan from the 1990s. Several more years of deflation, resulting
in low growth
in nominal GDP, would be highly damaging to Greek public debt
dynamics.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August 2014 and
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
www.fitchratings.com.
