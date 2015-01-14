(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, January 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Philippines-based Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.'s (RCBC; BB/Stable) USD200m 4.25% notes due 2020 a final rating of 'BB'. The notes will be issued under the bank's USD1bn medium-term note programme. This follows the receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 12 January 2015. KEY RATING DRIVERS The senior notes are rated at the same level as RCBC's 'BB' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating on the notes is sensitive to changes in RCBC's IDR, which is driven by its Viability Rating of 'bb'. For more details on RCBC's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch Affirms Four Philippine Banks; Withdraws UnionBank Ratings" dated 25 July 2014 and its full rating report dated 9 December 2014, which are available at www.fitchratings.com. RCBC's ratings are as follows: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable Long-Term Local-Currency IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating 'bb' Support Rating '3' Support Rating Floor 'BB-' Contacts: Primary Analyst Mihwa Park Associate Director +65 6796 7238 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Ker Liang Oh Analyst +65 6796 7220 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014; are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.