(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 14 (Fitch) The latest round of pharmaceutical
deal-making
suggests the desire to reduce risk and improve productivity in
research and
development will be an increasingly important contributor to M&A
in 2015, Fitch
Ratings says.
Roche's acquisition of a controlling stake in Foundation
Medicine, announced
this week, will further strengthen the group's oncology
business, while Johnson
& Johnson's licencing deal with AC Immune will allow the pair to
collaborate on
Alzheimer's treatments. Tekmira Pharmaceuticals' acquisition of
OnCore Biopharma
will pool the two companies' resources in developing treatments
for hepatitis B.
All three transactions appear at least partly to be attempts to
mitigate the
risks associated with the increasing cost of developing new
drugs. This has
resulted from the trend towards reimbursement based on patient
outcome, which
often requires additional clinical trial data, particularly
given the
increasingly competitive late-stage oncology pipeline across the
industry. The
transactions are also partly opportunistic, as R&D is still
fairly fragmented
and acquisitions or collaborations can enable companies to take
advantage of
potentially successful platforms that they could not develop
in-house.
Two main strategies for managing R&D risk have emerged. The
first is to pursue
acquisitions that increase R&D productivity by boosting scale or
narrowing the
focus of research onto a smaller number of therapeutic areas, as
occurred in
oncology during 2014. The second is for companies to enter R&D
partnerships that
help spread the risk of developing new drugs.
We expect both trends to continue, with the targeted M&A
approach increasingly
expanding to R&D-intensive treatment areas outside oncology.
We believe 2015 will be a transitional year for global pharma
companies as they
adapt to structural changes in the industry resulting from the
increasing focus
on value-based assessments and a developing generic threat from
biosimilars,
while also bringing a full late-stage pipeline to market.
Shareholder pressure
for higher returns will continue and interest rates may rise due
to higher debt
following acquisitions. This contributed to our revision of the
rating outlook
on the sector to negative, as we expect rating headroom to
remain under pressure
in 2015.
The other major deal this week, Shire's acquisition of NPS
Pharma, partly funded
by a windfall from its abandoned combination with AbbVie, does
not follow the
same trend. Instead it continues Shire's focus on speciality
drugs, which
requires a narrower business model to operate effectively in
this
high-risk/high-return segment.
We highlighted R&D as one of the key causes of M&A last year,
alongside the
quest for scale in consumer healthcare and the potential
benefits from tax
inversion deals. Scale is key in consumer healthcare because the
business is low
margin, high volume, and this could also drive further M&A in
2015. But
tightened tax rules have led to the collapse of planned
cross-border
acquisitions and mean efforts to reduce tax are less likely to
be a dominant
factor leading to M&A, and will affect the offered acquisition
premiums in
transatlantic deals.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tracking the Implications of M&A on European Pharma
here
2015 Outlook: Global Pharmaceuticals (Strategic Industry
Evolution to Continue;
M&A Reduces Rating Headroom)
here
