(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 14 (Fitch) The latest round of pharmaceutical deal-making suggests the desire to reduce risk and improve productivity in research and development will be an increasingly important contributor to M&A in 2015, Fitch Ratings says. Roche's acquisition of a controlling stake in Foundation Medicine, announced this week, will further strengthen the group's oncology business, while Johnson & Johnson's licencing deal with AC Immune will allow the pair to collaborate on Alzheimer's treatments. Tekmira Pharmaceuticals' acquisition of OnCore Biopharma will pool the two companies' resources in developing treatments for hepatitis B. All three transactions appear at least partly to be attempts to mitigate the risks associated with the increasing cost of developing new drugs. This has resulted from the trend towards reimbursement based on patient outcome, which often requires additional clinical trial data, particularly given the increasingly competitive late-stage oncology pipeline across the industry. The transactions are also partly opportunistic, as R&D is still fairly fragmented and acquisitions or collaborations can enable companies to take advantage of potentially successful platforms that they could not develop in-house. Two main strategies for managing R&D risk have emerged. The first is to pursue acquisitions that increase R&D productivity by boosting scale or narrowing the focus of research onto a smaller number of therapeutic areas, as occurred in oncology during 2014. The second is for companies to enter R&D partnerships that help spread the risk of developing new drugs. We expect both trends to continue, with the targeted M&A approach increasingly expanding to R&D-intensive treatment areas outside oncology. We believe 2015 will be a transitional year for global pharma companies as they adapt to structural changes in the industry resulting from the increasing focus on value-based assessments and a developing generic threat from biosimilars, while also bringing a full late-stage pipeline to market. Shareholder pressure for higher returns will continue and interest rates may rise due to higher debt following acquisitions. This contributed to our revision of the rating outlook on the sector to negative, as we expect rating headroom to remain under pressure in 2015. The other major deal this week, Shire's acquisition of NPS Pharma, partly funded by a windfall from its abandoned combination with AbbVie, does not follow the same trend. Instead it continues Shire's focus on speciality drugs, which requires a narrower business model to operate effectively in this high-risk/high-return segment. We highlighted R&D as one of the key causes of M&A last year, alongside the quest for scale in consumer healthcare and the potential benefits from tax inversion deals. Scale is key in consumer healthcare because the business is low margin, high volume, and this could also drive further M&A in 2015. But tightened tax rules have led to the collapse of planned cross-border acquisitions and mean efforts to reduce tax are less likely to be a dominant factor leading to M&A, and will affect the offered acquisition premiums in transatlantic deals. Contact: Frank Orthbandt Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1037 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Robert Kirby Director Corporates +1 312 368 3147 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387