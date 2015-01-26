(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that changing
market dynamics may lead global absolute return (AR) fund
managers to rely less
on carry and yield strategies and to exploit more directional
strategies.
Last year, overall, was a good year for AR funds, with 80% of
funds, as in 2013,
capturing positive returns averaging 3%. Yet, changing market
conditions in
mid-2014 have favoured trend-following strategies (such as macro
/ momentum CTA
(commodity trading advisors). By contrast, the environment
became less
supportive of the yield and fixed income-based strategies that
are widely
exploited by AR funds, as demonstrated by their carry and short
volatility
biases. European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme in
January 2015
may again tempt AR fund managers to increase their overall
market exposure,
participating in the European "reflation trade".
In Fitch's opinion, AR fund managers may be more willing to
exploit more
directional, long volatility strategies as yield expectations
fall in 2015. In
addition, higher volatility and disparity in returns may also
provide more
opportunities for stock and bond picking, and for long/short
strategies.
Stronger-rated funds are those that remain loyal to their
investment approach,
while adapting performance drivers (e.g multi-strategy funds) as
market dynamic
change, thereby providing more stable, less correlated returns.
Fitch also
closely monitors those hidden biases or style drifts that would
not be
consistent with the stated investment approach of an AR fund.
