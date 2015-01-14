(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, January 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed International Investment Bank's (IIB) 'BBB-' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). The 'BBB-' ratings on IIB's senior unsecured bonds and the Short-term 'F3' IDR have also been placed on RWE. KEY RATING DRIVERS The RWE follows the downgrade of Russia to 'BBB-'/Negative from 'BBB'/Negative on 9 January 2014. IIB's credit quality has so far primarily relied on support from its eight member states; Fitch has, more particularly, linked IIB's IDR to that of Russia, which is the bank's largest shareholder with 59% of callable capital as of end-November 2014 (55% of paid-in capital). Up to this point, IIB's IDR has been notched down by one notch from the Russian sovereign rating to reflect weaknesses in the governance structure of the bank, whereby each member state has an equal weight in the council irrespective of its capital contribution, therefore potentially making decision-making more difficult in times of stress. In view of improvements to IIB's intrinsic features throughout 2014 (eg:- strengthening of the risk management framework and processes, funding track record, and capital increase disbursement) and of developments regarding support features (eg:- the expected dilution of Russia's share of capital following Hungary's rejoining the bank, and the expected adoption of new statutory documents amending voting rights), Fitch will review the rating drivers going forward, and in particular the relative importance of support and intrinsic factors. The RWE reflects this evolving credit profile of the IIB in the context of an ambitious revamp of the bank's strategy, organisation and operations since late 2012. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch expects to resolve the RWE within two months, after reviewing in detail the intrinsic and support factors of IIB. If the IDR remains driven by support, it could be downgraded by one notch in line with the recent downgrade of Russia. If the IDR becomes driven by intrinsic factors, which are deemed commensurate with an investment-grade rating, it could be affirmed with a newly assigned Stable Outlook, thereby representing an improvement on its current credit profile. Contact: Primary Analyst Amelie Roux Director +33 144 299 282 Fitch France S.A.S 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Eric Paget-Blanc Senior Director +33 144 299 133 Committee Chairperson Tony Stringer Managing Director +44 20 3530 1219 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 99 01, Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Supranationals Rating Criteria' dated 22 May 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Supranationals Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.