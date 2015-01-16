(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MILAN/MOSCOW, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the City of Johannesburg's (CoJ) Long-term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed the National Long-term rating at 'AA-(zaf)' with a Stable Outlook, the National Short-term rating at 'F1+(zaf)' and the National senior unsecured ratings on its outstanding bonds at 'AA-(zaf)'. The ratings reflect CoJ's low debt by international standards, robust budgetary performance and conservative financial management aimed at maintaining high levels of liquidity and free reserves. The ratings also take into account pressure from a slowing economy amid high unemployment and strong demographic growth. Fitch also highlights Johannesburg's important status as the largest city in South Africa (BBB/BBB+Negative) and the support it would receive from the national government, in case of need. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fiscal Performance: Fitch expects Johannesburg to maintain an operating margin of 13%-15% of operating revenues, net of depreciation for fixed assets, up from 11.5% in the fiscal year ended June 2013. The current balance will fund up to two-thirds of capital spending, which is slated to rise towards ZAR10bn by FY17, from about ZAR7.5bn in FY14. Fitch expects the balance before debt to range from a small surplus to a small deficit of about ZAR2bn, or 5% of total revenue, as capital subsidies for investment moderate borrowing requirements. Debt: Fitch views CoJ's debt as sustainable at around 40% of recurrent revenues. The stock of bonds and loans accounted for nearly ZAR13bn in December 2014 and is seen rising to ZAR20bn by FY17 to partly fund capital spending. Fitch expects direct debt service (interest and principal) to continue to be covered by the operating balance over the medium term, and debt stock to remain at three to four years of the current balance. Provisions into a sinking fund, which accounted for about ZAR3bn in FY14, provide a buffer against repayment peaks such as a ZAR1.7bn bullet bond due in 2018. Management: CoJ aims to maintain a high cash balance, with liquidity in excess of debt servicing requirements. Cash balance is expected to hover around ZAR4bn-5bn on the back of improving tax and fee collection rates, which rose to 93% in FY14, from 90% in FY12, helped by a more extensive use of pre-paid meters. Working capital, however, is forecast to have declined to about ZAR1bn in FY14 from about ZAR2bn in FY13 and FY12 on the back of rising trade payables. Economy: Johannesburg is the wealthiest city in South Africa with an estimated GDP per capita of about 50% above the national average of USD12,250 and the nation's financial and corporate hub. Against a national backdrop of economic slowdown, Fitch expects activity generated by the implementation of the city's ZAR100bn 10-year investment plan to support the performance of CoJ's economy, and to lead to an average GDP growth of 3% per annum over the medium term, supporting revenue collection. Institutional Framework: Fitch assesses South Africa's inter-governmental relations as "Neutral" to CoJ's ratings. To finance part of their functions and responsibilities subnationals receive subsidies, primarily from the national government, based on established criteria and regulation aimed at preserving the ongoing viability of each subnational. However, in case of inability to deliver basic services or meet financial commitments proportional settlement is conceived as a way contributing to regaining fiscal balance. RATING SENSITIVITIES The probability of a positive rating action on CoJ in the near term is low owing to the Negative Outlook on the sovereign. Conversely, developments that could lead to a negative rating action include a significant deterioration of budgetary performance with operating margin falling below 10% and/or tax and fee collection rates falling below 90% with a substantial rise in trade payables and receivables. Contacts: Primary Analyst Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 879087 203 Fitch Italia S.p.A. 