(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Financial Institutions 2015
Outlooks Compendium
here
LONDON, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its
global compendium of
financial institutions' outlooks for 2015, comprising over 35
countries' or
geographical regions' banking sectors.
"The vast majority of our country or sector rating outlooks
remain stable.
Nearly 70% of our global Financial Institutions also carry
stable rating
outlooks on their respective Issuer Default Ratings," says David
Weinfurter,
Global Head of Financial Institutions at Fitch. "The primary
drivers of the
negative outlooks are the erosion of sovereign support, which
primarily impacts
ratings in the EU, and the situation in Russia/Ukraine."
The key themes impacting our ratings and covered in more detail
in the global
compendium are uneven global growth, sustained geo-political
risks, improving
bank fundamentals, eroding sovereign support for banks as well
as growth and
change in non-bank financial institutions.
Fitch's "Financial Institutions 2015 Outlooks Compendium" is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
David Weinfurter
Managing Director
+44 (0) 20 3530 1505
Fitch Ratings Limited
30, North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Steve Hooks
Director (Business Relationship Management)
+44 20 3530 1383
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1
212-908-0549,
Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.