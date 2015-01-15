(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Financial Institutions 2015 Outlooks Compendium here LONDON, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its global compendium of financial institutions' outlooks for 2015, comprising over 35 countries' or geographical regions' banking sectors. "The vast majority of our country or sector rating outlooks remain stable. Nearly 70% of our global Financial Institutions also carry stable rating outlooks on their respective Issuer Default Ratings," says David Weinfurter, Global Head of Financial Institutions at Fitch. "The primary drivers of the negative outlooks are the erosion of sovereign support, which primarily impacts ratings in the EU, and the situation in Russia/Ukraine." The key themes impacting our ratings and covered in more detail in the global compendium are uneven global growth, sustained geo-political risks, improving bank fundamentals, eroding sovereign support for banks as well as growth and change in non-bank financial institutions. Fitch's "Financial Institutions 2015 Outlooks Compendium" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: David Weinfurter Managing Director +44 (0) 20 3530 1505 Fitch Ratings Limited 30, North Colonnade London E14 5GN Steve Hooks Director (Business Relationship Management) +44 20 3530 1383 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.