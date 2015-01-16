(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Luxembourg's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'AAA'. The Outlooks
are Stable. The issue ratings on Luxembourg's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AAA'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Luxembourg's 'AAA' IDRs reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Luxembourg is a small, very wealthy economy, with a high degree
of trade
openness relative to its peers. It has strong, stable
institutions, as reflected
in its World Bank governance scores that are consistent with the
'AAA' median.
The economy has had a relatively robust recovery since the
global financial
crisis, with five-year average growth of 2.5%, compared with
0.6% for the euro
area and 1.6% for 'AAA' peers. Real GDP growth is estimated to
be 2.8% in 2014,
and then forecast to slow slightly to 2.3% in 2015, before
accelerating to 2.7%
in 2016. Inflation has been weakening, with the annual average
falling to 0.7%
in 2014, but is forecast to increase to 1.5% in 2015, due to the
VAT increase.
Public finances are a key rating strength, with general
government debt
estimated to be 24.2% of GDP, and a government surplus of 0.2%
of GDP in 2014,
outperforming the 'AAA' median. The 2015-2018 legislature will
implement a
consolidation programme (2.2% of GDP by 2018), primarily aimed
at offsetting the
loss of e-VAT revenues (estimated at 1.4% of GDP). Significant
front-loading is
expected, with 50% of the structural effort being made in 2015,
primarily the
VAT rate hike (implemented on 1 January 2015) and comprehensive
government-wide
expenditure cuts.
Luxembourg's external position is strong, with more than two
decades of large
current account surpluses (2014e: 5.3% of GDP), mainly due to
the services
account. This has resulted in a significant net international
investment
position of 205% of GDP. Luxembourg has a net external creditor
position of
2400% of GDP, although this figure is largely attributable to
the international
banks and investment funds domiciled in the small open economy.
The growing
dependence on a large commuter workforce over the past decade
(44% of total
employees) has led to a rise in income remittances, which is
gradually eroding
the current account surplus.
The financial sector is very large (70x GDP) and accounts for
roughly 24% of
gross value added and 11% of employment. The presence of large
international
banks and investment funds brings non-negligible macroeconomic
and hence fiscal
risks to the small open economy. The Luxembourg-based banking
groups subject to
the ECB's comprehensive assessment in October 2014 passed the
EBA's stress test.
The major banking groups have now come under the direct
supervision of the ECB
under the single supervisory mechanism. Investment funds
domiciled in Luxembourg
continue to experience robust growth, recently surpassing the
EUR3trn mark in
net assets under management. The law on automatic exchange of
tax information
came into effect on 1 January 2015, but is unlikely to have a
further impact on
asset flows.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that downside
risks to the 'AAA'
rating are currently not material. However, future developments
that could
result in a negative rating action include:
A severe sudden contraction in financial sector activity could
have adverse
ramifications on the macro economy, resulting in deteriorating
conditions for
the labour market and public finances. However, Luxembourg's
domestic banking
operations are fairly insulated from financial contagion through
the
internationally oriented banks and investment funds.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the government remains committed to the
consolidation
strategy outlined in the 2015 budget, without significant
deviations or
slippage.
Fitch assumes that new structural reforms to the pension system
and other
ageing-related policies will eventually be introduced to
mitigate the
increasingly pressing problem of ageing-related costs. Failure
to do so could
see Luxembourg's rating gradually coming under pressure over the
next decade.
Fitch assumes that the sovereign's contingent liabilities from
the financial
sector would be limited to the large domestically-oriented
banks, even in the
event of a severe systemic shock to the wider financial sector.
Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation,
such as that
experienced by Japan from the 1990s. Fitch also assumes the
gradual progress in
deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level
will continue;
key macroeconomic imbalances within the currency union will be
slowly unwound;
and eurozone governments will maintain tight fiscal policy over
the medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eugene Chiam
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1512
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 82
Committee Chairperson
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.