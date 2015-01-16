(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is hosting a
teleconference to discuss
its recently published Global Housing and Mortgage Outlook
report.
The report covers 22 of the world's residential mortgage markets
and provides a
comprehensive cross-country comparison of the outlook for house
prices, lending
volumes, affordability for the coming years, as well as a new
section on how
home ownership has changed. All but five of these markets are
expected to show
zero to positive house price growth, four of those five being in
the eurozone
where deflation has become the watchword. Greece, inevitably,
has the worst
expectations. But Spain has moved out of the 'relegation zone',
with a stable
price outlook and with only a moderate deterioration in arrears
expected,
following seven years of underperformance.
The teleconference will cover some of the highlights of the
report with
particular focus on the US, Canada, Australia, UK, Netherlands
and peripheral
Europe. In addition, the impact of these market trends on RMBS
ratings will be
discussed.
The teleconference will take place on Thursday 22 January at
14:00 GMT/09:00
EST. It will be led by Philip Walsh, Fitch's Head of EMEA
Structured Finance
Business & Relationship Management and will take the form of a
Q+A session with
contributions from Gregg Kohansky, Rui Pereira, Heads of RMBS
for EMEA and North
America respectively, and Ben McCarthy, Head of Structured
Finance for Asia
Pacific, as well as other individual country experts. All
participants are
invited to submit questions in advance, at least two hours prior
to the start of
the call, by emailing amy.smith@fitchratings.com. No questions
will be taken
during the call.
There will be no presentation provided but references will be
made to sections
of the report during the call, so please have a copy to hand.
To register your interest for this conference call and to
receive the dial-in
numbers and passcode, please follow the link below. Registration
will remain
open until two hours before the call.
For those who are unable to dial in to the call, a replay will
be available on
the website, www. fitchratings.com/events > past events, 24
hours after the end
of the call.
The report is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
the link below.
Contact:
Philip Walsh
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1029
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Gregg Kohansky
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1376
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1
212-908-0278,
Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Housing and Mortgage Outlook â€“ 2015
