NEW YORK, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to the
$600 million aggregate principal amount of 3.40% senior
unsecured notes due 2025
and the GBP220 million unsecured term loan due 2019 issued by
HCP, Inc. (NYSE:
HCP). The 2025 notes were issued at 99.185% of par value to
yield 3.497% or 160
basis points (bps) over the benchmark rate. The term loan bears
interest at GBP
LIBOR plus 97.5 bps and HCP entered into a three-year interest
rate swap
agreement that effectively fixes the rate at 1.79%. The combined
proceeds will
be used to repay amounts outstanding under the revolving credit
facility related
to the funding of a portion of a GBP395 million debt investment
in the United
Kingdom, repay senior unsecured notes due later in 2015, and for
general
corporate purposes.
Fitch currently rates HCP as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rate (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Unsecured bank credit facility 'BBB+';
--Unsecured term loans 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect HCP's credit strengths, namely: the steady
and predictable
cash flows from a large portfolio of healthcare properties,
maintenance of
leverage and fixed-charge coverage metrics appropriate for the
rating category,
manageable lease and debt maturity schedules, financial
flexibility stemming
from a large unencumbered pool, and appropriate liquidity.
Credit concerns
include: operator concentration and the persistently low
coverage metrics for
HCP's largest tenant (HCR ManorCare), and the impact of
government and
regulatory actions on operators' profitability.
DURABLE CASHFLOWS
HCP's same-store property performance has been strong over the
past seven years
and is one of the largest factors behind the rating, with
same-property net
operating income (SSNOI) increasing between 1.6% and 4.8%
annually and 3.2% YTD
through 3Q'14. The strong fundamentals result from the lease
structures
(generally triple-net with contractual increases) as well as
HCP's active
management. Fitch estimates same-property NOI growth to remain
within the
historical 2%-4% range through 2015.
Unlike many other rated healthcare REITs, HCP has traditionally
had an
insignificant amount of RIDEA exposure, thereby increasing the
durability and
predictability of cash flows. However, Fitch estimates HCP's
RIDEA exposure will
increase to approximately 9% of NOI from 3.3% pro forma for the
Brookdale
transaction.
HCP's revenue maturity schedule is well-staggered and long-dated
as a result of
the high percentage of long-term triple-net leases. Less than
9.2% of annual
base rent and interest revenues expire in any one year. Limited
lease
expirations coupled with contractual rental bumps increase the
predictability of
future rental revenues, absent tenant bankruptcies or a lease
restructuring with
HCR ManorCare, and are credit strengths for HCP. The company had
been consistent
on past earnings calls that HCR had the capacity to honor its
lease, and HCP
would not amend it without growth opportunities similar to those
received in the
Brookdale/Emeritus lease amendment. However, Fitch notes that
the Dec. 22, 2014
SEC filing describing a 4Q'14 impairment charge by HCP on its
equity investment
in HCR signifies that a material improvement in operating
fundamentals is less
likely. The filing speaks only to HCR's capacity to honor the
lease for 2015.
STRONG CREDIT METRICS
HCP's fixed-charge coverage was 3.7x for the trailing 12 months
(TTM) ended
Sept. 30, 2014 as compared to 3.5x and 3.1x in 2013 and 2012,
respectively.
Fitch projects fixed-charge coverage will improve further,
surpassing 4x over
the next 12-to-24 months driven by SSNOI growth, earnings
contributions from
recent acquisitions and reduced fixed charges. Fitch defines
fixed-charge
coverage as recurring operating EBITDA less recurring capital
expenditures less
straight-line rent adjustments and direct financing lease
accretion, divided by
total interest incurred.
HCP's leverage was 5.4x as of Sept. 30, 2014 which, is
appropriate for a 'BBB+'
IDR. Leverage was 5.2x and 5.5x as of Dec. 31, 2013 and 2012,
pro forma for
material acquisitions. Fitch projects HCP's leverage will
decline toward 4.5x by
2016. That said, Fitch notes that HCP's propensity for large
transactions may
cause fluctuations in reported metrics. Fitch defines leverage
as net debt
divided by TTM recurring operating EBITDA.
STRONG LIQUIDITY & ACCESS TO CAPITAL
HCP has prefunded all of its 2015 unsecured maturities and its
debt maturities
are appropriately staggered thereafter. Liquidity coverage is
strong at 1.2x for
the period Oct. 1, 2014 through Dec. 31, 2016. Fitch calculates
liquidity
coverage as sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash,
availability under the
company's unsecured revolving credit facility, expected retained
cash flows from
operating activities after dividends and distributions and pro
forma adjustments
for the bond issuance) divided by uses of liquidity (pro rata
debt maturities,
development expenditures, net cash payments for the Formation
Capital
transaction and estimated recurring capital expenditures). HCP
has also
demonstrated strong access to a wide variety of capital sources
over the past
two years, mitigating refinance risk.
HCP maintains solid financial flexibility stemming mainly from
its large
unencumbered property pool, which serves as a source of
contingent liquidity.
Using a stressed capitalization rate range of 8%-10%, HCP's
unencumbered asset
coverage of net unsecured debt was approximately 2x-2.4x.
CONCENTRATED PORTFOLIO & PERSISTENTLY LOW COVERAGE AT HCR
Credit concerns include the potential impact of government
fiscal imbalance and
regulatory risk on operators' profitability and operator and
geographic
concentration. Rent from HCR ManorCare represents 29% of HCP's
revenues. This
tenant continues to have coverage ratios below 1x facility
EBITDAR (nine
consecutive quarters of TTM coverage at or below 1x) and 1.1x
guarantor
fixed-charge coverage for the TTM ended June 30, 2014, which is
a credit
concern. Sustained and material improvements in HCR ManorCare's
profitability
may support positive ratings momentum if reflecting a generally
improving and
lower-risk operating environment. Partially offsetting this
concentration and
low coverage ratios are the master lease structure and covenants
to provide
protection to HCP at the guarantor level.
Furthermore, HCP's tenant mix has become more concentrated since
the completion
of the merger between Emeritus Corporation and Brookdale Senior
Living
(previously HCP's second- and third-largest tenants,
respectively). The combined
company now makes up 19% of revenues and results in the two
largest tenants (HCR
and Brookdale/Emeritus) comprising approximately 48% of
revenues. The risks
associated with a concentrated tenant mix are two-fold: the
effects of a
potential lease amendment or default are greater, and tenants
may have
significant leverage when negotiating lease renewals given the
pooling of assets
into master leases. Fitch notes the merger had no immediate
impact on HCP's
credit ratings given that its exposure to the underlying
property cash flows is
unchanged but notes the longer-term increase in risk.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook is driven by Fitch's expectations that HCP
will maintain its
long-standing conservative business and financing strategies and
metrics will
remain appropriate for the rating over the next 12-to-24 months.
The following factors may result in positive momentum in the
rating and/or
Outlook:
--A sustained and material improvement in coverage for skilled
nursing/post-acute operators in whole and in part;
--Reduced tenant concentration;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3x for several
consecutive quarters (coverage was 3.7x for the TTM ended Sept.
30, 2014);
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.5x
(leverage was 5.4x at
Sept. 30, 2014).
The following factors may have a negative impact on the ratings
or Outlook:
--A sustained and material weakening in coverage for skilled
nursing/post-acute
operators in whole and in part;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.5x;
--A liquidity shortfall.
