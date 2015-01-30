(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the
National Long-Term
Rating on Taiwan-based Jih Sun International Bank's (JSIB;
BB+/A-(twn)/Stable)
TWD2.5bn subordinated unsecured bonds of 'BBB(twn)'. The bond
carries a fixed
coupon rate of 2.2% and matures on 30 January 2022. The
proceeds, which qualify
as Taiwanese Basel III Tier 2 (B3T2) capital, will be used to
increase its
capitalisation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Debt Rating
Fitch typically rates Taiwan's B3T2 debt two notches below the
issuer's anchor
rating, comprising zero notching for non-performance risk and
two notches for
loss severity. Wider notching than Fitch's base case of one
notch reflects the
poor recovery prospects for Taiwanese B3T2 debt at the point of
non-viability or
government receivership. Taiwan's authorities would only move a
bank into
insolvency administration when it reaches a very low capital
level or a 2%
capital adequacy ratio, reducing the recovery prospects for B3T2
debt.
In JSIB's case, Fitch notches its B3T2 note from its National
Long-Term Rating,
which is aligned with the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of its
parent Jih Sun
Financial Holding (JSFH; BB+/A-(twn)/Stable). This reflects
JSIB's status as
core subsidiary of the group, as well as the obligatory support
from JSFH under
Taiwan's Financial Holding Company Act. Such parental support
can and will
effectively neutralise the non-performance risk of a subsidiary
bank's
subordinated debts.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Debt Rating
Any change to the National Long-Term Rating of JSIB is likely to
trigger a
similar move in its debt ratings. Any rating action on JFHC
could trigger a
similar rating action on JSIB's IDRs and National Ratings.
The other ratings on JSIB are unchanged and are as follows:
Long-Term IDR of 'BB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR of 'B'
National Long-Term Rating of 'A-(twn)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating of 'F2(twn)'
Viability Rating of 'bb'
Subordinated debt National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB+(twn)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Clark Wu
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7602
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
