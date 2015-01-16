(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirmed China-based
trade centre
developer China South City Limited's (CSC) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
and senior unsecured rating of 'B+' and Recovery Rating of
'RR4'. The Outlook
for the IDR has been revised to Stable from Positive.
The Outlook revision reflects CSC's slower sales momentum and
higher leverage as
development activities increase to expand its business scale.
The slower sales
have also delayed CSC's diversification efforts. The Stable
Outlook is supported
by CSC's strong position in developing modern integrated trade
centres in
selected provincial capital cities within China. CSC will be
able to sustain
sales in 2015 because it has a supply of units ready for sale,
although it plans
to reduce development amid softer market conditions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Regional Trade Centre Developer: The rating reflects CSC's
leading position in
the development of large-scale integrated trade centre projects
in China; it
currently has eight large-scale integrated projects across eight
provincial
capital cities. CSC's execution ability gives it an edge in
securing new
projects.
Slower Sales: CSC's credit profile is constrained by its high
exposure to trade
centre sales, which tend to be more cyclical and subject to
investment demand,
compared to mass-market residential sales. Contracted sales for
the nine months
to December 2014 fell 29% y-o-y to HKD8.9bn due to slower
relocation demand and
delays in the completion of transportation networks by local
governments in some
cities. Fitch expects CSC's contracted sales to be stable at
around HKD14bn for
the financial year ending 31 March 2015 (FY15) instead of its
targeted
HKD18bn-20bn.
Higher Leverage: Fitch expects CSC's leverage to rise to around
35% at FYE15
from 28% at end-September 2014. Fitch expects net debt/adjusted
inventory to
hover between 35% and 40% over the next two years, because CSC
plans to reduce
inventory by decreasing development and increasing sales of
completed stock
while supporting on-going capex.
Longer Diversification Process: The geographical and project
diversification
process for CSC is slower because of its large-scale integrated
projects and the
time needed to negotiate with local governments to secure new
locations. Project
concentration is still a constraint; its Zhengzhou project
accounted for 40% of
the company's contracted sales in 1H FY15.
Cheap Land Still Supports Margins: CSC's low weighted average
land cost of
CNY283/sqm would likely support EBITDA margins at above 30% over
the medium
term. CSC's EBITDA margin fell to 35% in 1HFY15 from as high as
40%, as CSC
recognised more sales from projects outside Shenzhen that have
lower average
selling prices, particularly during their initial phases.
First Mover in O2O Integration: CSC was one of the first
developers to actively
integrate features to facilitate online-to-offline (O2O)
commerce in its trade
centres. These initiatives indirectly drive traffic growth and
business
activities in CSC's trade centres and outlets. Significant
financial returns or
monetisation of these assets, however, may only materialise over
the longer
term.
Low Yielding Investment Properties: CSC's investment properties
totalling
880,000 sqm outside Shenzhen have yet to make material
contributions to cash
flows. CSC is at an early stage of increasing other recurring
income from its
outlet malls, e-commerce programme and warehousing service.
Fitch estimates the
ratio of recurring EBITDA to interest would likely be around
0.30x over the next
one to two years (1HFY15: 0.23x), higher recurring income partly
offset by
higher interest costs given the increase in leverage.
Sufficient Liquidity: CSC has sufficient liquidity with
available cash of
HKD8.53bn and unutilised credit facilities of HKD2.38bn at
end-September 2014 to
cover for short-term borrowings of HKD6.6bn and land
acquisitions. The company
also has yet to draw on CNY2bn (HKD2.5bn) under its onshore
medium-term note
programme.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- Substantial decrease in contracted sales
- EBITDA margin sustained below 30%
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained at above 45% (with
investment property
valued at cost)
- Contracted sales/total debt sustained at below 0.5x (12 months
to September
2014: 0.74x)
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- Ability to sustain sales outside Shenzhen without dominance by
any one
particular project (no more than 30% of total contracted sales),
with total
contracted sales sustained at above CNY12bn a year
- EBITDA margin sustained at above 40%
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained at below 35% (with
investment property
valued at cost)
- Contracted sales/total debt sustained at above 1x
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michelle Leong
Associate Director
+852 2263 9929
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology - Including
Short-Term
Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014,
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.