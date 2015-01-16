(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirmed China-based trade centre developer China South City Limited's (CSC) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating of 'B+' and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The Outlook for the IDR has been revised to Stable from Positive. The Outlook revision reflects CSC's slower sales momentum and higher leverage as development activities increase to expand its business scale. The slower sales have also delayed CSC's diversification efforts. The Stable Outlook is supported by CSC's strong position in developing modern integrated trade centres in selected provincial capital cities within China. CSC will be able to sustain sales in 2015 because it has a supply of units ready for sale, although it plans to reduce development amid softer market conditions. KEY RATING DRIVERS Regional Trade Centre Developer: The rating reflects CSC's leading position in the development of large-scale integrated trade centre projects in China; it currently has eight large-scale integrated projects across eight provincial capital cities. CSC's execution ability gives it an edge in securing new projects. Slower Sales: CSC's credit profile is constrained by its high exposure to trade centre sales, which tend to be more cyclical and subject to investment demand, compared to mass-market residential sales. Contracted sales for the nine months to December 2014 fell 29% y-o-y to HKD8.9bn due to slower relocation demand and delays in the completion of transportation networks by local governments in some cities. Fitch expects CSC's contracted sales to be stable at around HKD14bn for the financial year ending 31 March 2015 (FY15) instead of its targeted HKD18bn-20bn. Higher Leverage: Fitch expects CSC's leverage to rise to around 35% at FYE15 from 28% at end-September 2014. Fitch expects net debt/adjusted inventory to hover between 35% and 40% over the next two years, because CSC plans to reduce inventory by decreasing development and increasing sales of completed stock while supporting on-going capex. Longer Diversification Process: The geographical and project diversification process for CSC is slower because of its large-scale integrated projects and the time needed to negotiate with local governments to secure new locations. Project concentration is still a constraint; its Zhengzhou project accounted for 40% of the company's contracted sales in 1H FY15. Cheap Land Still Supports Margins: CSC's low weighted average land cost of CNY283/sqm would likely support EBITDA margins at above 30% over the medium term. CSC's EBITDA margin fell to 35% in 1HFY15 from as high as 40%, as CSC recognised more sales from projects outside Shenzhen that have lower average selling prices, particularly during their initial phases. First Mover in O2O Integration: CSC was one of the first developers to actively integrate features to facilitate online-to-offline (O2O) commerce in its trade centres. These initiatives indirectly drive traffic growth and business activities in CSC's trade centres and outlets. Significant financial returns or monetisation of these assets, however, may only materialise over the longer term. Low Yielding Investment Properties: CSC's investment properties totalling 880,000 sqm outside Shenzhen have yet to make material contributions to cash flows. CSC is at an early stage of increasing other recurring income from its outlet malls, e-commerce programme and warehousing service. Fitch estimates the ratio of recurring EBITDA to interest would likely be around 0.30x over the next one to two years (1HFY15: 0.23x), higher recurring income partly offset by higher interest costs given the increase in leverage. Sufficient Liquidity: CSC has sufficient liquidity with available cash of HKD8.53bn and unutilised credit facilities of HKD2.38bn at end-September 2014 to cover for short-term borrowings of HKD6.6bn and land acquisitions. The company also has yet to draw on CNY2bn (HKD2.5bn) under its onshore medium-term note programme. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Substantial decrease in contracted sales - EBITDA margin sustained below 30% - Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained at above 45% (with investment property valued at cost) - Contracted sales/total debt sustained at below 0.5x (12 months to September 2014: 0.74x) Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Ability to sustain sales outside Shenzhen without dominance by any one particular project (no more than 30% of total contracted sales), with total contracted sales sustained at above CNY12bn a year - EBITDA margin sustained at above 40% - Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained at below 35% (with investment property valued at cost) - Contracted sales/total debt sustained at above 1x Contact: Primary Analyst Michelle Leong Associate Director +852 2263 9929 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.