(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Deutsche
Postbank AG 's (DPB, A+/Negative) outstanding public sector
Pfandbriefe at 'AA'
with Stable Outlook. Fitch has subsequently withdrawn the
ratings because the
agency will no longer have sufficient information to maintain
the ratings and
will therefore no longer provide a rating or analytical coverage
for DPB's
Public Sector Pfandbriefe.
This rating action does not affect DPB's public-sector
Pfandbriefe issued by
Deutsche Siedlungs- und Landesrentenbank (DSL) before the
latter's privatisation
and secured by public sector cover assets recorded on a
dedicated register
(Deckungsregister B).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on DPB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A+', an
IDR uplift of 2 assigned to the programme and the legal minimum
overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis. It
also reflects a potential downgrade of DPB's Long-term IDR to
the 'a' Viability
Rating of its parent bank, Deutsche Bank.
The combination of a potential 'A' IDR and the IDR uplift of 2
results in a
rating floor of 'AA-' on a probability of default basis,
irrespective of the
over-collateralisation (OC) available to the covered bonds.
Fitch deems this programme dormant and, in the absence of a
public OC statement,
relies on the legal minimum OC of 0% on a nominal basis and 2%
based on the net
present value. This level of OC supports recoveries above 51% in
a 'AA'
scenario. The Outlook is Stable as the IDR uplift more than
compensates a
potential downgrade of DPB's current IDR.
As of end-September 2014, DPB's EUR215m outstanding Public
Sector Pfandbriefe
were secured by a cover pool of EUR314m.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mathias Pleissner
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 133
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Jan Seemann, CFA
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 112
Committee Chairperson
Rebecca Holter
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 261
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 08
August 2014,
'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds', dated 19 December 2014, 'Covered Bonds Rating
Criteria -
Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 04
February 2014,
'Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities', dated
30 January 2013, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector
Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress Addendum' dated 07 February 2014, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
