(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, January 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Russian Prosperity
Fund Luxembourg's 'Strong' Fund Quality rating. The fund is
managed by
Prosperity Capital Management (UK) Limited (PCM).
The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's research-driven,
bottom-up, active
investment approach. It also reflects the depth, experience and
stability of the
specialised investment team, and an adequate risk and
operational management
framework. It also factors in the good track record of the fund
relative to
peers since launch and the solid long term track record of a
clone fund,
Seligson & Co Russian Prosperity Fund, since 2000.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Presentation
Launched in February 2013, Russian Prosperity Fund Luxembourg is
a
Luxemburg-domiciled UCITS IV SICAV with USD 187m of assets as of
end-December
2014, investing in Russian and former Soviet Union (FSU) listed
equities.
PCM is the investment manager of the fund. Edmond de Rothschild
Investment
Advisors serves as the fund management company.
Investment Process
The fund uses a long term, discretionary, bottom-up, activist,
investment
approach. The portfolio advisor (PA) uses in-depth, fundamental
proprietary
research to build a concentrated portfolio of around 30
positions.
Research focuses on qualitative company and management analysis,
with an
emphasis on value and catalysts of change. In Fitch's view, the
depth of
research and resulting thorough knowledge of companies provide
it with a
competitive advantage.
Decision-making is consensual, but with some reliance on the
lead PA. Liquidity
requirements and levels of conviction rather than specific-risk
guidelines drive
position-sizing and overall portfolio construction.
PCM closely monitors each stock risk individually, in line with
the fund's
bottom-up, long-term investment approach and given its
concentrated holdings.
Resources
The investment team of PCM consists of seven analysts based in
Moscow with
sectoral responsibilities. Three of the analysts are also PAs.
The large size of
the team is a differentiating factor of the fund in the
industry. Alexey
Krivoshapko is the lead PA. He joined PCM in 2008 and has 13
years of industry
experience.
The operational and IT environment is built around proprietary
systems,
providing well-controlled and efficient workflows. FundPartner
Solutions
(Europe) S.A., a dedicated management company created by Pictet
in Luxemburg, is
expected to replace Banque Privee Edmond de Rothschild Europe as
global
custodian/administrator in 1Q15.
Track Record
Since launch, the fund has performed in line with its peer
group, except in
2014, when it was set back by its holding of the Bashneft stock,
which
negatively contributed to performance by 3.5% as end of December
2014. Seligson
& Co Russian Prosperity Fund, a fund domiciled in Finland
launched in 2000,
became a feeder of the Russian Prosperity Fund Luxembourg in
January 2014 and
has demonstrated first quintile performance over the last five
years and since
inception.
Asset Manager
Founded in 1996 and privately owned, PCM specialises in the
management of
Russian and FSU equities. The company employs 30 people and had
USD1.9bn assets
under management (AUM) at end-December 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes, or resources dedicated to the fund. A material
adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating drivers could result in a
downgrade of the
rating. For example, this may be manifested in the departure of
key investment
professionals, failure in the risk or operational management
framework or in
significant deterioration in the fund's performance relative to
peers, resulting
from several stock-picking errors on large holdings. Fitch sees
little potential
for an upgrade, given the specific nature of the fund and its
already high
rating.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
For more information, please see
www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com
To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 16
September 2014,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Fund Quality Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
