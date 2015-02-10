(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed China
Resources Land Ltd's (CR Land) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB+'.
The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the Chinese
homebuilder's
foreign-currency senior unsecured ratings and the ratings of its
rated issues at
'BBB+'.
The affirmation reflects CR Land's business model of maximising
operating cash
flow from its development properties to support the expansion of
its investment
property portfolio. CR Land enters major Tier 2 cities in China
selectively, in
line with its model of operating investment properties in prime
locations
nationwide. CR Land's strategy fits into its parent China
Resources (Holdings)
Company Limited's (CRH) aim to be an influential conglomerate
that taps China's
growing affluence.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Extending Leadership in Prime Investment Properties: CR Land is
taking the lead
in establishing investment properties in prime locations in
major Chinese
cities. Fitch expects CRL's investment property portfolio to
increase to 4.81m
sqm of gross floor area (GFA) by end-2016, making it the largest
high-end
shopping mall operator in China. This compares with GFA of 2.98m
sqm at
end-2014. Fitch believes CR Land has one of the fastest-growing
rental
portfolios in China with good locations in Tier 1 and wealthier
Tier 2 cities.
Its assets are well managed and provide the company with steady
rental income.
The good asset quality is reflected in net rental yield of 5.7%,
higher than an
average of 3% among the large Hong Kong and Chinese property
companies.
Stable Cash from Development: CR Land continues to generate cash
flow from
operations (CFO) for its property development business, even
after taking into
consideration land replenishment. CR Land has had to replenish
its development
land bank following the rapid increase in contracted sales
between 2011 and
2013. The company's CFO in 2013 was HKD16.6bn even though its
development land
bank expanded by 38% from 2012 to 2014; Fitch expects its 2014
CFO to be
marginally positive with investment property land acquisitions
treated as capex.
Asset injections from CRH will help CR Land maintain positive
CFO generation
since these projects already generate sales.
Continued Support from Parent: CR Land's business profile is
strengthened by the
operational benefits it enjoys as a core subsidiary of CRH. The
parent provides
land incubation support to CR Land in preparing prime land and
large parcels for
eventual development. CR Land's government linkage also gives it
an edge in
securing city-centre land in new cities that it hasn't yet
entered. The company
also enjoys lower funding costs - at a level similar to CRH's -
when obtaining
loans from its fellow subsidiaries.
Financial Headroom Supports Expansion: Fitch has focused on
investment property
credit metrics in our analysis, as CR Land's development
business is moving into
a stable state. The agency allocates all cash and debt
supporting 30% of
properties under development (net of presales proceeds) to the
development
business; and the remaining debt to the investment property
business. Fitch
expects CR Land's investment property debt/EBITDA to remain
between 3.5x and
5.5x for 2014-2016, and net debt/recurring EBITDA to stay within
4.5x to 6.0x
over the same period. CR Land's financial profile is comparable
to higher-rated
Hong Kong property investment companies.
Rapid Expansion Constrains Ratings: Fitch expects CR Land to
continue the rapid
pace of expansion in investment properties in 2015-2016. CR Land
plans to open
an average of five to six new investment properties - equal to
GFA of almost
900,000 sqm each year - in 2015 and 2016. This is a significant
increase
compared with its existing investment property GFA of 2.98m sqm
at end-2014.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
-The pace of acquisitions of land for development slowing down
after 2015 to
reach a steady state from 2016, with 7.8m sqm of GFA for
development added
annually.
-Opening of investment properties in 2014 to 2016 in line with
management
guidance
- GFA of investment properties under development to stabilise at
7.5m sqm from
2016, and new investment property development to stabilise at
1.4m sqm a year.
Capex for investment property to peak in 2017
-Rental rates for its investment properties remain unchanged, as
higher rates
for existing properties offset by the lower rates for new ones.
-No change in cost of debt
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Positive rating action is unlikely in the next 12 to
18 months due to
its rapid expansion plan, although stabilisation of the
investment property
operation at a substantially larger scale may lead to positive
rating action.
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- investment property net debt/recurring EBITDA sustained above
7.0x (Fitch 2014
estimate at 5.72x);
- investment property EBIT net interest coverage sustained below
2.5x (Fitch
2014 estimate at 5.29x );
- sustained negative CFO
