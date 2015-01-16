(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to rate Banco
del Estado de
Chile's (Banco Estado) upcoming senior unsecured fixed rate
notes 'A+(exp)'.
This issuance is made under the umbrella of the Medium-Term
Notes Program of up
to USD 2 billion.
The notes will be nominated in Japanese Yen and issued for an
amount equivalent
to approximately USD270 million, will mature in 2020 and carry a
fixed annual
interest.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating assigned to Banco Estado's senior unsecured notes
correspond to the
bank's Long Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and ranks equal to
other senior unsecured debt.
Banco Estado's IDRs are driven by the extremely high probability
of support from
its owner, the State of Chile. The bank is not a company by
shares and relates
with the Chilean Government through the Ministry of Finance.
Banco Estado
represents an important instrument of the State of Chile for
developing credit
and monetary policies, plays a strategic social role for the
government and has
a systemic importance. Based on these drivers, the bank's IDRs
are aligned with
Chile's Sovereign foreign currency IDR ('A+'; Outlook Stable)
and local currency
IDR ('AA-'; Outlook Stable), and they also underpin its high
support rating of
'1' and support rating floor of 'A+'.
The senior unsecured debt issuance is embedded in Banco Estado's
strategy to
diversify and extend its funding sources using international
markets. Banco
Estado's Viability Rating fundamentals remains unchanged by this
new debt.
Banco Estado's VR reflects its strong liquidity given its high
proportion of
liquid assets, and sound structural funding based on a wide
solid customer base.
The bank's market position places it as one of the strongest
competitors in the
Chilean banking system, being the third largest bank measured by
loans, and the
first by deposits. Banco Estado's overall financial performance
has been good in
spite of high level of competition.
The bank's VR is limited by its low capital base, and lower,
albeit steadily
improving, credit quality in mortgage loans portfolio (although
with a strong
guarantee and additional provisions position) compared to local
and
international private peers (emerging market commercial banks
with VR in the
'bbb' category).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Rating Outlook for Banco Estado's long-term IDR is Stable,
the same as the
Outlook of the sovereign ratings. Changes in the bank's IDR and
senior unsecured
debt are correlated to sovereign rating actions for Chile.
Fitch currently rates Banco Estado as follows:
--Foreign currency long-term IDR 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Local currency long-term IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs 'F1';
--VR 'bbb'
--Support rating '1';
--Support rating floor 'A+';
--Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured bonds 'A+';
--Long-term national rating 'AAA(cl)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating 'N1+(cl)';
--National long-term rating senior unsecured bonds 'AAA(cl)';
--National long-term rating on its subordinated bonds 'AA(cl)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Latin America Financial Institutions
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Santiago Gallo
Director
+56-2-499-33-20
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014).
