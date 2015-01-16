(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, January 16 (Fitch) Swiss franc appreciation versus central and eastern European currencies will be felt in the short term by Polish banks via margin calls and increases in risk-weighted assets (RWA), Fitch Ratings says. Solid capital and liquidity positions should cushion the impact. The effect on Hungarian banks should be limited as foreign-currency risk related to Swiss franc-denominated mortgage loans was hedged in November 2014. The Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint both fell sharply against the Swiss franc on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank said it would abandon the euro/franc ceiling in place since September 2011. Banks in both countries are potentially exposed to the exchange rate because they granted domestic borrowers cheap Swiss franc loans before the 2008 financial crisis. Swiss franc mortgages in Poland and Hungary constituted 38% and 51%, respectively, of all home loans at end-September 2014. Margin calls relating to currency swaps could be substantial for Fitch-rated Polish banks with large Swiss franc loan portfolios financed by on-balance-sheet zloty funding relative to total loans: Getin Noble Bank, Bank Millennium and to lesser extent for Bank Zachodni WBK and Bank Ochrony Srodowiska. But Polish banks have improved their liquidity positions since the financial crisis and these should be strong enough to absorb the margin calls. mBank's exposure to margin calls is small despite its large franc loan portfolio because the bank finances its franc mortgages mainly through franc funding from its parent and eurobonds. Fitch estimates that the margin calls for Getin and Bank Millennium could reach about 20% of available liquidity. The increase in RWA will reduce Tier 1 common equity (CET1) ratios, but we think the impact will be mild. Using a swiss franc exchange rate of PLN4.25, we estimate a reduction for the sector as a whole of less than 50bp, from a solid starting point (13.7% at end-September 2014). This is broadly in line with the Polish Financial Supervision Authority's estimate on Thursday that a 30% depreciation would reduce the CET1 ratio to around 13.3%. We think the impact on capital ratios will be of a similar size, and therefore manageable, for Fitch-rated banks as for the sector as a whole, but Getin's CET1 ratio could come under pressure because at end-3Q14 it was 9.5%, very close to the local regulatory requirement of 9%. Two of the three most exposed banks (Bank Millennium and mBank), have quite strong CET1 ratios and also benefit from lower risk-weights for foreign-currency mortgages under the internal ratings-based approach compared to the 100% risk-weight applied by banks (such as Getin) that calculate credit risk under the standardised approach. Last year's Polish asset quality review and EBA stress tests included the impact of defaults and liquidity costs of a 25% depreciation of the zloty against the Swiss franc and confirmed a generally strong ability to absorb potential losses. Nevertheless, depending on the size and duration of Swiss franc appreciation, servicing franc mortgages will become more difficult and the associated credit risks will increase. Sharp zloty depreciation may trigger renewed political pressure to support private Swiss franc borrowers, especially as 2015 is an election year in Poland and the Hungarian precedent (at the time considered highly unorthodox) may be used as a populist argument. Risks to Hungarian banks are smaller as the conversion rate for foreign-currency mortgages was fixed last November (at 256HUF/CHF), ahead of planned conversion in February 2015 under laws passed last year. This should mean households are insulated from this week's volatility. The National Bank of Hungary has supplied the affected banks with euros to carry out this conversion, but we believe Hungarian banks hedged their resulting open currency positions in Swiss francs in 4Q14. This limits the potential P&L impact for banks from the removal of the euro/franc ceiling. Contact: Artur Szeski Senior Director Financial Institutions +48 22 338 6292 Fitch Polska S.A. Krolewska 16 00-103 Warsaw Michal Bryks Director Financial Institutions +48 22 338 6293 Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 203 530 1588 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: CEE Banks here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.