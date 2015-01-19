(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 19 (Fitch) The Swiss National Bank's decision to
scrap its
currency cap is broadly negative for Swiss companies, but the
impact on
Fitch-rated corporates will be limited, Fitch Ratings says. A
large proportion
of their costs are overseas and the currencies of their assets
and liabilities
tend to be well matched.
There could be a negative impact on cash flow for companies that
report in Swiss
francs as the currency move will reduce revenue and to a lesser
extent earnings,
while dividends will continue to be paid in francs.
A sharp increase in a currency is generally bad news for
exporters, which become
less competitive. But we believe the impact in Switzerland will
largely be felt
by unrated small and medium exporters that manufacture
domestically and whose
costs are therefore predominantly in francs. Fitch-rated
corporates such as
Nestle, Holcim and Novartis tend to produce locally in the
markets where they
operate and therefore have a much larger proportion of costs in
dollars and
euros.
The end of the currency cap could also weaken debt coverage
ratios for companies
that borrow predominantly in francs. But again, larger
corporates tend to match
the currency of their revenue and debt to create a natural
hedge, which limits
the impact. Despite the cap on the franc for the last three
years, Swiss
corporates are used to dealing with significant currency
volatility and stood up
well to the last big move during the 2011 euro crisis.
The revenues of companies that report in francs, such as Nestle
and Roche, will
decline due to the translation of the euro and dollar into a
stronger franc.
Earnings will also fall, although the impact will be mitigated
by lower
international costs when translated into francs. This could
reduce the amount of
cash available to pay dividends if companies decide to maintain
them, but we do
not expect this to result in rating actions.
In the longer term the franc's appreciation could also affect
Swiss companies'
domestic operations if greater deflationary pressure were to
harm economic
growth. Real estate group PSP Swiss Property, purely
domestically focused, is
the Fitch-rated corporate most exposed to the domestic economy.
But its use of
long-term rental agreements would insulate it from a modest
slowdown in growth.
Fitch-rated corporates are also in the middle of two
transactions involving
Swiss companies. Saint Gobain is acquiring Swiss firm Sika in a
deal priced in
francs, but we believe the transaction is fully hedged and
should not be
affected. Nor do we expect the merger between Holcim and Lafarge
to be affected,
as the deal is a merger of equals and is well advanced.
Contact:
Michael Dunning
Head of EMEA Corporate Ratings
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1178
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Frederic Gits
Managing Director
Corporates
+33 1 44 29 91 84
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1021
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.