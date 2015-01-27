(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 27 (Fitch) According to a new Fitch Ratings
report, the Bermuda
market is seeing increased consolidation activity in 2015, as
several companies
have recently jumped into the merger and acquisition (M&A) forum
to combat the
competitive stress in the (re)insurance market.
These Bermuda deals include PartnerRe Ltd.'s recently announced
merger with AXIS
Capital Holdings Ltd., XL Group plc's expected acquisition of
Catlin Group
Limited, and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s agreement to acquire
Platinum
Underwriters Holdings Ltd. This trend is driven by challenging
market conditions
that are limiting organic growth potential. Record
capitalization among
traditional (re)insurers along with the growing capacity
provided by alternative
capital providers are softening reinsurance pricing, with no
catalyst for a
reversal in sight.
Favorably, Bermuda (re)insurers will report a second year of
solid operating
results in 2014, driven largely by continued low catastrophe
losses. Fitch
expects the full-year 2014 combined ratio for the group of 15
large publicly
traded Bermuda (re)insurers that it actively follows to remain
near the 86.4%
posted through the first nine months of 2014. However, continued
softening
market conditions and a potential return to more normal
catastrophe losses will
create earnings pressure in 2015.
Alternative forms of risk transfer are now a permanent fixture
in the
reinsurance sector, principally in property catastrophe risk,
with most Bermuda
(re)insurers providing and/or using alternative forms of risk
transfer. Fitch
observes that Bermuda (re)insurers have a greater potential
threat from this
added competition, particularly those that have a more limited
diversified
earnings profile.
Fitch expects that the Bermuda Monetary Authority will achieve
Solvency II
equivalence in 2015, with the implementation date for the
Solvency II regime set
for Jan. 1, 2016. Bermuda is also taking advantage of more
relaxed collateral
rules for non-U.S. (re)insurers, with Bermuda recently granted
qualified
jurisdiction status by the National Association of Insurance
Commissioners.
The full report, 'Bermuda 2015 Market Update', is available on
Fitch's website
at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Insurance' and 'Research' or by
clicking on the
link.
Contact:
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Jeremy R. Graczyk
Analyst
+1-312-368-3208
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 4, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Bermuda 2015 Market
Update (Market
Conditions Promote Consolidation Pressure)
here
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
