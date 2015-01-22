(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, January 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of 11 tranches
from five APOLLO Series residential mortgage backed securities
(RMBS)
transactions. The transactions are securitisations of
first-ranking Australian
residential mortgages originated by Suncorp-Metway Limited
(A+/Stable/F1). A
list of rating actions can be found at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that available credit
enhancement is
sufficient to support the notes' current ratings, and the
agency's expectations
of Australia's economic conditions. The credit quality and
performance of the
loans in the collateral pools have remained in line with Fitch's
expectations.
As at December 2014, 30+ days arrears for Apollo 2007-1E and
Apollo 2009-1 were
at 2.07% and 1.15% respectively, above Fitch's Dinkum Index,
which measures
industry-wide performance (3Q14: 1.08%). The remaining
transactions' 30+ days
arrears were below the Index.
Eight loans had resulted in losses totalling AUD745,253, seven
of which were in
the portfolio backing Apollo 2007 1E, with the remaining loss in
Apollo 2012-1
being the only new loss recorded across the transactions since
the last rating
action in February 2014. Losses on the underlying mortgages in
the pool have
been covered primarily by the lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI)
provider QBE
Lenders Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited (QBE, Insurer Financial
Strength Rating:
AA-/Stable); the overall payout ratio has been 91.6%. The
remaining losses were
covered by excess spread. All loans in each of the underlying
portfolios are
covered by LMI from QBE.
The portfolios were well seasoned at between 4.5 and 9.7 years,
and the
Fitch-calculated weighted average indexed loan-to-value (LVR)
ranged between
48.6% (for Apollo 2007-1E) and 60.4% (Apollo 2013-1), compared
to 54.2%-62.9%
before indexation. Each pool is geographically concentrated in
Queensland and
Fitch has taken this into account in its analysis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Sequential pay-down has increased credit enhancement for the
senior notes of
each transaction, with the AAAsf rated notes able to withstand
many multiples of
the latest reported arrears.
The AAAsf modelled loss severities after LMI ranged between
20.7% and 22.7%
across the transactions. At their respective loss severities,
the Class AB notes
could withstand default rates of 21.8% (Apollo 2011-1) and 17.6%
(Apollo
2012-1). The senior notes of each transaction could withstand
higher default
rates of between 26.5% (Apollo 2007-1E) and 100% (Apollo
2009-1). This analysis
excludes credit to excess spread, which has been strong and
stable in each of
the transactions.
The ratings of all the APOLLO RMBS transactions' senior notes
are independent of
downgrades to the LMI provider's ratings.
The Class B notes' ratings are unlikely to change unless there
is a significant
reduction in LMI claims paid and Fitch considers that levels of
excess spread
are no longer adequate.
The rating actions are as follows:
APOLLO Series 2007-1E (APOLLO 2007-1E):
AUD144.8m Class 1A (ISIN AU0000AOYHA7) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable;
EUR107.7m Class 2A (ISIN XS0299266972) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable; and
AUD20.1m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0002580) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook
Stable.
APOLLO Series 2009-1 (APOLLO 2009-1):
AUD255.1m Class A3 (ISIN AU3FN0008697) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable; and
AUD147.8m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0008975) affirmed at 'BBsf';
Outlook Stable.
APOLLO Series 2011-1 (APOLLO 2011-1):
AUD248.2m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0014502) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable;
AUD227.9m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0014510) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable; and
AUD59.3m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0014528) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable.
APOLLO Series 2012-1 (APOLLO 2012-1):
AUD474.1m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0016515) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable; and
AUD52.0m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0016523) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable.
APOLLO Series 2013-1 (APOLLO 2013-1):
AUD671.7m Class A (ISIN AU0000AORHA1) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable.
Fitch's initial key rating drivers and rating sensitivities are
further
discussed within each transaction's new issue report, with the
exception of the
new issue reports for APOLLO 2007-1E and 2009-1, which do not
include rating
sensitivities. All reports are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
A comparison of the transactions' representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) to those of typical RW&Es for this asset
class is available
by accessing the reports and/or links given under Related
Research below.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Brenden Asplin
Analyst
+61 2 8256 0340
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0350
The source of information used to assess these ratings was the
servicer
Suncorp-Metway Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not
all relevant
underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes
is public.
Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating
Criteria", dated 4 August
2014; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds", dated 14
May 2014; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds:
Derivative Addendum", dated 14 May 2014; "Global Criteria for
Lenders' Mortgage
Insurance in RMBS" dated 23 June 2014; "APAC Residential
Mortgage Criteria",
dated 23 June 2014; and "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria
Addendum -
Australia", dated 23 June 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research:
"Representations, Warranties, and Enforcement Mechanisms in
Global Structured
Finance Transactions" dated 31 October 2014;
"Apollo Series 2011-1 Trust Appendix", dated 7 December 2011;
"Apollo Series 2012-1 Trust Appendix", dated 11 September 2012;
and
"Apollo Series 2013-1 Trust - New Issue Appendix", dated 23 May
2013.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
