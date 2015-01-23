(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW/MILAN, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian Republic of Tatarstan's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' with Negative Outlooks, Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3' and its National Long-term rating at 'AAA(rus)' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflects Tatarstan's well-diversified economy, strong operating balance, prudent budget management and moderate direct risk with a long maturity profile. The ratings also factor in the deterioration of the national economic environment, and increasing contingent foreign currency exposure amid recent sharp devaluation of the national currency, which put pressure on Tatarstan's budgetary performance. The Negative Outlook mirrors that on the Russian sovereign (BBB-/Negative). Fitch expects Tatarstan's operating performance will extend its declining trend in 2014 into the medium term. However, its operating balance is likely to be close to sound 20% of operating revenue in 2015-2016, in line with current ratings. According to preliminary data, the operating balance amounted to 26% of operating revenue in 2014, compared with 33%-34% in 2012 and 2013. The deterioration of operating performance reflects a decline in tax revenues, particularly of corporate income tax (CIT) in the slowing Russian economy. Another challenge is continuing pressure on operating expenditure, driven by the indexation of social transfers as inflation accelerates and by the federal government's decision to increase public sector salaries. However, Fitch expects that an increase in current transfers from the federal government will partially offset the tax revenue decline and operating expenditure growth. Fitch expects that Tatarstan will continue to demonstrate a prudent budgetary policy and keep deficit before debt variation under control in 2015-2016, despite increasing pressure on the budget. Fitch forecasts that deficit before debt will peak at 7-8% of current revenue in 2015 (3% in 2014 according to preliminary data) before narrowing to 4% in 2016. Fitch expects Tatarstan will borrow RUB5bn annually in 2015 and 2016 to cover the deficit. Despite new borrowing Tatarstan's direct risk should not exceed 50% of current revenue during 2015-2016. Debt coverage (direct risk to current balance) will remain sound at 2.5x the current balance. Tatarstan is free of market debt exposure, and as of 1 January 2015 the republic's direct risk consisted of RUB72.4bn of federal budget loans, mostly linked to an investment programme in preparation for Universiade (the student Olympic games held in July 2013 in the City of Kazan, the republic's capital). The maturities of budget loans extend to 2032. Subsidised annual interest of 0.1%-0.5% on the budget loans helps relieve pressure on interest expenditure. Contingent risk includes a RUB13bn guarantee of USD250m loan participation notes (LPN) issued by OJSC Svyazinvestneftekhim (SINEK, BBB-/Negative/F3), a holding company owned by Tatarstan. In Fitch's view, Tatarstan is SINEK's sponsor of last resort and Fitch includes the liability on the USD250m bonds as Tatarstan's direct risk under "other Fitch-classified debt". Following the recent sharp devaluation of the Russian rouble the RUB13bn guarantee on SINEK's LPN now does not fully cover the notes' outstanding value. The rouble devaluation has led to an almost twofold increase of the notes' value in national currency to RUB14bn on 1 January 2015. Despite the sharp increase of the liabilities in nominal value, they accounted for a low 8% of Tatarstan's current revenue (as of 1 January 2015). SINEK is currently in the process of securing a larger guarantee from the Tatarstan and Fitch expects the republic will increase the amount of guarantee during 1Q15 to match the current volume of the notes. The LPNs mature in August 2015 and Fitch expects that SINEK will refinance part of this debt upon maturity. In the event refinancing is not undertaken, Fitch believes SINEK will seek a larger dividend from its investment companies, or rely on funds from the republic (see 'Fitch Downgrades SINEK to 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative' dated 19 January 2015 at www.fitchratings.com). The republic has an extensive public sector, which includes unitary public companies and majority-owned commercial companies. These companies have stable financial performance, but add some pressure to the budget, including forex exposure. As of 1 January 2015, Tatarstan had RUB7.8bn of outstanding guarantees issued to several local companies (excluding SINEK). The republic's economy has a strong industrial base that provides a diversified tax base, such that its budget is mostly funded through own resources. Operating revenue is dominated by taxes that are linked to economic performance. RATING SENSITIVITIES Tatarstan's ratings are capped by Russia's ratings. Unless the sovereign is downgraded, a downgrade of the republic is unlikely due to its strong budgetary performance and healthy debt metrics. However, a consistent material downward deviation from our baseline scenario would be negative for the ratings. 