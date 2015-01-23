(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/MILAN, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Russian
Republic of Tatarstan's Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' with Negative Outlooks, Short-term
foreign currency IDR
at 'F3' and its National Long-term rating at 'AAA(rus)' with a
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflects Tatarstan's well-diversified economy,
strong operating
balance, prudent budget management and moderate direct risk with
a long maturity
profile. The ratings also factor in the deterioration of the
national economic
environment, and increasing contingent foreign currency exposure
amid recent
sharp devaluation of the national currency, which put pressure
on Tatarstan's
budgetary performance. The Negative Outlook mirrors that on the
Russian
sovereign (BBB-/Negative).
Fitch expects Tatarstan's operating performance will extend its
declining trend
in 2014 into the medium term. However, its operating balance is
likely to be
close to sound 20% of operating revenue in 2015-2016, in line
with current
ratings. According to preliminary data, the operating balance
amounted to 26% of
operating revenue in 2014, compared with 33%-34% in 2012 and
2013.
The deterioration of operating performance reflects a decline in
tax revenues,
particularly of corporate income tax (CIT) in the slowing
Russian economy.
Another challenge is continuing pressure on operating
expenditure, driven by the
indexation of social transfers as inflation accelerates and by
the federal
government's decision to increase public sector salaries.
However, Fitch expects
that an increase in current transfers from the federal
government will partially
offset the tax revenue decline and operating expenditure growth.
Fitch expects that Tatarstan will continue to demonstrate a
prudent budgetary
policy and keep deficit before debt variation under control in
2015-2016,
despite increasing pressure on the budget. Fitch forecasts that
deficit before
debt will peak at 7-8% of current revenue in 2015 (3% in 2014
according to
preliminary data) before narrowing to 4% in 2016. Fitch expects
Tatarstan will
borrow RUB5bn annually in 2015 and 2016 to cover the deficit.
Despite new
borrowing Tatarstan's direct risk should not exceed 50% of
current revenue
during 2015-2016. Debt coverage (direct risk to current balance)
will remain
sound at 2.5x the current balance.
Tatarstan is free of market debt exposure, and as of 1 January
2015 the
republic's direct risk consisted of RUB72.4bn of federal budget
loans, mostly
linked to an investment programme in preparation for Universiade
(the student
Olympic games held in July 2013 in the City of Kazan, the
republic's capital).
The maturities of budget loans extend to 2032. Subsidised annual
interest of
0.1%-0.5% on the budget loans helps relieve pressure on interest
expenditure.
Contingent risk includes a RUB13bn guarantee of USD250m loan
participation notes
(LPN) issued by OJSC Svyazinvestneftekhim (SINEK,
BBB-/Negative/F3), a holding
company owned by Tatarstan. In Fitch's view, Tatarstan is
SINEK's sponsor of
last resort and Fitch includes the liability on the USD250m
bonds as Tatarstan's
direct risk under "other Fitch-classified debt".
Following the recent sharp devaluation of the Russian rouble the
RUB13bn
guarantee on SINEK's LPN now does not fully cover the notes'
outstanding value.
The rouble devaluation has led to an almost twofold increase of
the notes' value
in national currency to RUB14bn on 1 January 2015. Despite the
sharp increase of
the liabilities in nominal value, they accounted for a low 8% of
Tatarstan's
current revenue (as of 1 January 2015). SINEK is currently in
the process of
securing a larger guarantee from the Tatarstan and Fitch expects
the republic
will increase the amount of guarantee during 1Q15 to match the
current volume of
the notes.
The LPNs mature in August 2015 and Fitch expects that SINEK will
refinance part
of this debt upon maturity. In the event refinancing is not
undertaken, Fitch
believes SINEK will seek a larger dividend from its investment
companies, or
rely on funds from the republic (see 'Fitch Downgrades SINEK to
'BBB-'; Outlook
Negative' dated 19 January 2015 at www.fitchratings.com).
The republic has an extensive public sector, which includes
unitary public
companies and majority-owned commercial companies. These
companies have stable
financial performance, but add some pressure to the budget,
including forex
exposure. As of 1 January 2015, Tatarstan had RUB7.8bn of
outstanding guarantees
issued to several local companies (excluding SINEK).
The republic's economy has a strong industrial base that
provides a diversified
tax base, such that its budget is mostly funded through own
resources. Operating
revenue is dominated by taxes that are linked to economic
performance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Tatarstan's ratings are capped by Russia's ratings. Unless the
sovereign is
downgraded, a downgrade of the republic is unlikely due to its
strong budgetary
performance and healthy debt metrics. However, a consistent
material downward
deviation from our baseline scenario would be negative for the
ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 65
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel:
+7 495 956 99
01, Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
