Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Accounting and Financial
Reporting: 2015 Global
Outlook
here
LONDON, January 28 (Fitch) In a new report, Fitch Ratings
examines the changes
expected in 2014 accounts. For banks reporting under
International Financial
Reporting Standards (IFRS) the most significant new standards
for 2014 accounts
are IFRS 10, 11 and 12. Some banks adopted these standards in
2013, so they will
not change their treatment this year. For the remaining EU
banks, the scope of
consolidation may change.
IFRS 10 and 11 have already been implemented in 2014 interim
accounts, but the
additional disclosures IFRS 12 requires for unconsolidated
structured entities
will only be released with 2014 full-year accounts.
The balance sheet effect of the new standards varies. Gross
assets are most
likely to change. IFRS 10 typically increases gross assets as
previously
unconsolidated entities are brought on balance sheet. IFRS 11
conversely reduces
gross assets as it prohibits proportionate consolidation for
"joint ventures".
For some banks, equity is also affected, although typically
outside of equity
shareholders' funds, muting the effect on regulatory capital.
For non-financial corporates reporting under IFRS, IFRS 11 is
likely more
significant as joint ventures are common in a number of sectors.
By prohibiting
proportionate consolidation, gross balance sheet and income
statement values are
reduced for affected companies. Profitability should not be
affected unless the
joint venture is loss making.
For entities that report under US GAAP the changes to accounting
rules for 2014
reporting are relatively minor. Among the updates that apply,
ASU 2013/11
requires certain tax benefits to be presented net rather than
gross and ASU
2013/05 clarifies when a cumulative translation adjustment can
be released upon
disposal of an interest in a foreign affiliate.
The report, 'Accounting and Financial Reporting: 2015 Global
Outlook' contains
further information about these changes and other accounting
developments. It is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
John Boulton
Director
+44 20 3530 1673
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Eileen Fahey
Managing Director
+1 312 368 5468
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
