LONDON, January 19 (Fitch) Political uncertainty in Greece
before and after the
election on 25 January will raise liquidity and funding risks
for banks, Fitch
Ratings says. But potential liquidity strains should be
manageable since the
banks are better prepared to withstand deposit outflows than
when elections were
last held in 2012, as long as access to Eurosystem facilities is
maintained.
Nevertheless, prolonged uncertainty would be negative for the
banks' credit
profiles.
There have been outflows of private-sector deposits since
mid-December 2014 with
signs of a shift to other investments, maturing time deposits
kept at sight and
cash withdrawals. We estimate deposit outflows of over 2% of
total banking
system deposits so far and expect further withdrawals,
particularly in the weeks
around the election date.
We believe the outflows will not be as large as those across the
system in May
and June 2012 (9.3% of total private sector deposits as of
end-April 2012), when
two rounds of parliamentary elections took place. In our view,
there was greater
uncertainty during the previous elections. They took place in
the middle of the
eurozone crisis when Greece's exit from the bloc was a greater
risk than it is
now, the government had just restructured its privately held
debt and social
unrest was at its peak.
The system's liquidity is also under pressure from margin calls
following the
rise of the Swiss franc after the Swiss central bank removed a
cap against the
euro on 15 January. Greek banks have currency swaps on their
Swiss
franc-denominated assets (largely mortgages), which totalled
EUR12.5bn (or 3.5%
of total assets of the four largest banks) at end-2013. These
assets are
predominantly hedged, limiting any profit and loss impact.
Nevertheless, banks have built up liquidity buffers and have
access to central
bank funding that should enable them to withstand substantial
liquidity stress.
Sector consolidation into just four large banks with
significantly smaller loan
portfolios has reduced funding needs. Liquid assets increased
following the
capital injection of EUR36bn as part of a two-stage
recapitalisation process in
2013 and 2014. These improvements helped to support the banks in
issuing
EUR2.3bn of senior debt instruments in 2014, further enhancing
their liquidity.
We expect most of the four Greek banks have unencumbered
ECB-eligible assets to
meet any outflows of deposits similar to those seen around the
mid-2012
election. On a precautionary basis, banks may have also applied
for the
emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) facility from the Bank of
Greece, in
preparation to at least offset the non-eligibility of
self-retained
government-guaranteed bonds at the ECB from March 2015. We
believe Greek banks
could tap the ELA to offset a further substantial liquidity
stress.
But the banks will face more pressure if political risk remains
high. The banks'
access to ECB liquidity facilities is dependent on Greece being
under the
international bailout programme, and they may be more reliant on
this as the
repo market for their EFSF bonds becomes more risk adverse. A
prolonged election
process and deadlock between the new Greek government and the
Troika in
negotiating an extension of the bailout is not our expectation,
but would
increase political uncertainties and risks for banks. This could
increase
structural funding imbalances if deposits take a long time to
return to the
system. Post the 2012 election, the sector recovered about 70%
of May-June 2012
deposit outflows in 2H12.
An extended period of political uncertainty would also be
negative for already
weak asset quality. Strategic defaulters could take advantage of
the situation
and stop paying their dues, although this would likely be
temporary. Depending
on the election outcome, there is a risk that reforms to
insolvency laws, which
would help banks tackle their large stock of problem loans,
could be postponed
or terminated.
Fitch placed Greece's sovereign rating on Negative Outlook
(B/Negative) on 16
January. The sovereign rating action does not automatically
trigger negative
rating actions on the 'B-'/Stable ratings of the four Greek
banks, which are
driven by their stand-alone profiles. But further pressure on
the operating
environment could eventually affect banks' ratings too. The four
banks together
held EUR20.8bn of Greek sovereign debt at end-2013 (a large
portion of which in
T-bills), which was around 60% of their equity at end-1H14, so
they remain
sensitive to the sovereign's credit.
