(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Belfius Bank
SA/NV's (Belfius; A-/Negative/bbb+) EUR5.5bn mortgage
pandbrieven at 'AAA'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation follows a revision of Fitch's breakeven
overcollateralisation
(OC) for the 'AAA' rating to 13.5% from 23.0%. This was mainly
driven by the
high excess spread levels and the improved maturity mismatches
between the
assets and the liabilities under Fitch's updated cash flow
analysis for the
programme.
The rating is also based on Belfius' Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'A-', an unchanged IDR uplift of 1, an unchanged Discontinuity
Cap (D-Cap) of 4
(moderate risk) and the 34.2% OC that Fitch takes into account
in its analysis,
which provides more protection than the 13.5% 'AAA' breakeven
OC. The Stable
Outlook on the pandbrieven rating reflects Belfius' 'bbb+'
Viability Rating (VR)
and that a potential downgrade of Belfius' IDR to its VR due to
support reasons
would be compensated by the IDR uplift of '1' assigned to the
programme.
The 'AAA' breakeven OC of 13.5% is driven by the cover pool's
credit loss of
7.3% in a 'AAA' scenario (compared with 8.5% previously). The
cash flow
valuation component has reduced to 5.5% from 10.5% previously
and reflects the
high excess spread levels and a reduction of the gap between the
stressed
weighted average life of the assets versus the liabilities. The
asset disposal
loss has reduced to 3.9% from 7.4% previously, reflecting the
improved maturity
mismatches between the assets and the liabilities and the
reduction in Fitch's
refinancing spread assumptions for a 'AA' rating scenario. The
breakeven OC
considers whether timely payments are met in a 'AA' scenario and
tests for
recoveries given default of at least 91% in a 'AAA' scenario.
The unchanged IDR uplift of 1 reflects the covered bonds
exemption from bail-in
and that the issuer is systemically important in its domestic
market, so that
Fitch considers that resolution by other means than liquidation
is likely.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of
the following
occurs: (i) Belfius' IDR is downgraded by two notches to 'BBB'
or lower; (ii)
the number of notches represented by the D-Cap and the IDR
uplift is reduced to
three or fewer; (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its
analysis decreases
below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 13.5%.
Since the pandbrieven rating can sustain a one-notch downgrade
of Belfius' IDR
to its VR, the Outlook is Stable despite the Negative Outlook on
the bank's IDR.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the pandbrieven rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the pandbrieven rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a full
rating report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
In the report 'Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation',
dated 8 July
2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven
OC components.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8
August 2014;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds'
and
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum', both dated 14 May 2014; 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating
Criteria' and 'EMEA
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', both dated 28 May 2014;
'EMEA Criteria
Addendum - Belgium', dated 4 June 2013; 'Criteria for Interest
Rate Stresses in
Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 19
December 2014;
'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum', dated 4 February 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
