(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, January 20 (Fitch) The surprise decision by
the Reserve
Bank of India (RBI) to cut its policy rate by 25bps to 7.75% on
15 January, does
not have a significant credit impact in the short term, says
Fitch Ratings. From
the sovereign ratings perspective, achieving a credible, low
inflation
environment is a key factor for India, and the RBI is confident
that the rate
cut should not add substantial risks to achieving its 6%
consumer price index
(CPI) target by January 2016.
Falling commodity and food prices, and a gradual decline in
long-term inflation
expectations, have created a more benign inflationary
environment in recent
months, with CPI falling to 5% in December 2014. This made room
for the policy
rate cut. India's central bank and government have taken steps
to achieve
sustainably lower inflationary conditions over the past year by
adopting
measures such as CPI-targeting and constraining food price
growth by limiting
the increase in the minimum support prices of agricultural
products.
The rate cut also is expected to only have a modest effect on
Indian banks. The
banks are likely to lower lending rates due to the decision, and
lower borrowing
costs will provide some breathing space for highly levered
corporates and
sectors which have struggled with interest coverage amid slowing
growth over the
past several years. However, the extent to which this would have
a long-term
positive effect on bank asset quality remains uncertain.
If this rate cut suggests more monetary easing is coming though,
then it is
likely to lead to a sustained lowering of borrowing costs and
potentially
stronger bank asset quality. The extent to which the RBI will
have more room to
cut interest rates depends on domestic and external factors
including inflation
expectations, and commodity and food price growth. Whether the
government
presents a robust fiscal consolidation strategy and continues
implementing
structural reforms to ease supply pressures, particularly in the
infrastructure
sector, also are likely to influence future RBI decisions.
India is due to release its budget for the fiscal year to March
2016 by end
February 2015, and that should give greater clarity on the
country's fiscal
policy direction. India's high public debt burden and deficit
have been a
long-standing key weakness for its sovereign credit profile. As
such, the
implementation of a clear and credible strategy to improve the
country's fiscal
position would be credit positive.
Contacts:
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9891
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Saswata Guha
Director
Financial Institutions
+91 22 4000 1741
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
This article first appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit
market commentary
page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com. All opinions
are those of Fitch Ratings.
